96th Test Wing hosts change of command, responsibility

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Col. Chris Keithley took command of the 96th Test Wing from Brig. Gen. Mark A. Massaro during a change of command ceremony June 16 at the McKinley Climatic Lab.

Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, presided over the ceremony. Cain also officiated the change of responsibility from Chief Master Sgt. Adam J. Guest to Chief Master Sgt. Tomio Brown, Sr.

The ceremony began by acknowledging the tragic loss of eight test enterprise teammates during a B-52 Stratofortress accident at Edwards Air Force Base June 15.

“While we celebrate these two men today, I have to acknowledge the weight on all our hearts for the loss of our teammates,” said Cain.

He continued his address to the wing by acknowledging its critical role in national security, and, now more than ever, “in an era of competition and transformation, our mandate is simple, we must move faster and innovate boldly,” he said.

Reflecting on the wing's major accomplishments during his farewell address, Brig. Gen. Massaro highlighted his three foundational pillars: executing the mission, supporting personnel, and sustaining strategic partnerships. These priorities, he noted, enabled the wing to overcome obstacles and field next-generation warfighting capabilities.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the 96th TW, the most diverse and dynamic wing in the Air Force,” said Massaro. “The future of the 96th TW is bright, and I do not doubt that you will continue to lead the way in testing, innovation, and excellence. I am confident Col. Keithley is the right leader to carry team Eglin into the future.”

Keithley, a command pilot with over 2,300 hours of flight time in various aircraft, began his career in 2000 and has held positions in operational, training, test, and staff capacities. He joins the wing after commanding a data masked organization where he led military, civilian, and contractors across multiple locations.

As the new wing commander, he leads more than 10,000 military, civilians and contractors who conduct developmental testing and evaluation of conventional munitions, command and control systems, aircraft avionics and guidance systems, and radar cross section measurements. Keithley will also manage a 120,000 square mile over-water test range plus facilities in six states and direct all base operating support, infrastructure, and services support for Eglin.

“While I’ve never been assigned here, I’ve worked extensively with the organizations based at Eglin," said Keithley. "Each time, I have been amazed at how this team recognizes the extent to which detail matters. You know better than most details are the difference-makers. I’ve also been amazed at how this team consistently produces results.”

Before departing for his new role as Air Force Test Center commander, Massaro thanked the men and women of the 96th Test Wing for their dedication and resilience during his tenure.