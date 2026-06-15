DEQ Celebrates Solid Waste & Recycling Workers Week

CHEYENNE, WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Solid and Hazardous Waste Division (SHWD) is recognizing June 15–19, 2026, as Solid Waste & Recycling Workers Week, honoring the dedication and essential service of the men and women who manage Wyoming’s waste and recycling systems.

Solid waste and recycling workers play a critical role in protecting public health, safeguarding groundwater, supporting community cleanliness, and preserving Wyoming’s natural resources. Their work often happens behind the scenes, yet it is fundamental to the daily functioning of communities across the state.

“Wyoming’s solid waste and recycling professionals are essential to maintaining the health and resilience of our communities,” said Suzanne Engels, Administrator of the Solid and Hazardous Waste Division. “From landfill operators and transfer station staff to recycling coordinators, engineers, inspectors, and collection drivers, these individuals work tirelessly to ensure waste is managed safely and responsibly across the state.”

Each year, Wyoming’s solid waste industry manages hundreds of thousands of tons of municipal solid waste, operates modern landfills, supports recycling programs, and maintains systems that protect the state’s land, water, and open spaces. DEQ’s Solid Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Program continues to collaborate with local governments, private operators, and the Wyoming Solid Waste & Recycling Association (WSWRA) to support training, compliance, and long‑term waste management planning.

As part of the weeklong recognition, DEQ encourages Wyoming residents to thank the solid waste and recycling professionals in their communities. Throughout the week, DEQ will highlight content honoring solid waste and recycling professionals on its social media platforms.

To learn more about Solid Waste & Recycling Workers Week or explore training opportunities, visit the DEQ website: Solid Waste & Recycling Workers Week.

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