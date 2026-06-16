Make the grade: Understanding the General Schedule 

If you’re exploring a career with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), or any federal agency, you’ve likely come across the term General Schedule (GS). While it may seem complex at first, the GS system is simply a standardized way to define pay, responsibilities, and qualifications across federal government roles. Understanding how it works can help you better assess which positions align with your experience and how to position yourself as a strong candidate. Keep reading so you, too, can make the grade when it comes to understanding the GS.

What is the GS?

The GS is the primary pay scale used for federal civilian employees. It includes 15 grade levels (GS-1 through GS-15), with each grade reflecting the level of responsibility, required experience and complexity of the role. Within each grade are 10 steps, which represent pay increases based on time in service and performance.

In general:

Lower GS levels (GS-1 to GS-4) are typically entry-level roles or positions requiring minimal experience.

Mid-level GS positions (GS-5 to GS-11) often require specialized education, training or relevant work experience.

Higher GS levels (GS-12 to GS-15) are advanced roles, including senior specialists, managers and subject matter experts.

How GS grades relate to qualifications

Each GS grade has specific qualification requirements, which are outlined in the job announcement. These qualifications are usually based on a combination of education and/or professional experience.

Here’s a general breakdown:

GS-1 to GS-4: Typically requires a high school diploma or an equivalent. Little to no work experience required, and general clerical work may be sufficient.

GS-5 to GS-8: Often require a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience. Some roles may accept relevant internships, volunteer work or military experience.

GS-9 to GS-11: Typically requires a master’s degree or at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-8 level. In certain fields, a doctoral degree might be required for GS-11.

GS-12 and above: Require progressively more advanced experience, often with leadership responsibilities or highly specialized skills. Some roles may require doctoral-level education or significant professional experience.

For clinical roles at VA, qualifications may also include licenses, certifications or residencies, depending on the specialty.

Military service and the GS

For Veterans and transitioning military members, military service can count toward your GS grade depending on whether your military skills and accomplishments directly relate to the duties of the civilian job, and if you have the proper documentation.

Before applying to a federal job, gather anything concrete that demonstrates your military accomplishments, like training certificates, awards or school records. Also be sure to have your DD-214 (Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty) on hand. Learn how to request your record online.

The more clearly you can align your military experience to the job requirements, the easier it will be for hiring managers to justify a higher GS level.

Tips for applying with GS grades in mind

To strengthen your federal job application:

Before applying, read the qualifications carefully and identify the GS level you meet to strengthen your chances of being a competitive candidate.

Tailor your resume to highlight relevant experience and accomplishments.

Use language similar to that in the job announcement to describe your experience.

Now that you have a better understanding of the GS system, you’ll be able to apply strategically and confidently.

Find your fit at VA

The GS is designed to create consistency and transparency in federal hiring, and it can be a powerful tool in your job search once you understand it. Whether you’re just starting your career or bringing years of experience, there’s a GS level that aligns with your background. At VA, your skills and qualifications can translate into a meaningful career serving Veterans.

Learn more at VA Careers and discover where you fit within the GS system today.