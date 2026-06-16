Opioid Settlement Funds Survey

Massachusetts Statewide Opioid Settlement Funds are the result of national settlement agreements between the Commonwealth and companies from the opioid industry whose actions contributed to the overdose crisis.

The Commonwealth and its municipalities have a shared commitment to using abatement funds recovered from statewide opioid settlements to supplement and strengthen resources available to Massachusetts communities and families for substance use disorder prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery.

The funds must be used to implement strategies outlined in the Massachusetts State-Subdivision Agreement for Statewide Opioid Settlements. This survey was created directly based on this document.

More information regarding Opioid Abatement Funds, including historical and anticipated disbursements by municipality, is available here (note: the disbursement dashboard is not particularly mobile-friendly. If it doesn't seems to be working, try the link on a desktop or laptop computer, rather than a mobile device).



If you live, work, or are otherwise part of the Essex, MA community, please take a few minutes to complete the survey. Your feedback is crucial in shaping how these funds are used in Essex! All responses will remain confidential.