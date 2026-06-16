Draft short-term let Planning Statement agreed by Cabinet

A draft National Planning Statement on Short-Term Lets was agreed today by the Cabinet and will now be notified to the EU Commission and undergo environmental screening and assessment.

The Planning Statement sets out national planning policy on applications:

for planning consent for new short-term letting of residential property

for retention consent for existing short-term letting of residential property.

The Planning Statement provides important underpinning for the Short-Term Letting and Tourism (STLT) Bill and the Short-term Let Register to come into effect from December 1 2026, with all operators having a legal obligation to register by 31 December 2026.

Speaking today, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD explained:

“The Government is proceeding with its regulation of the short-term letting sector – with a strong focus on balancing the crucial need for more long-term rental accommodation with the competing needs of the tourism sector. New short-term lets will generally not be allowed in cities and large towns, so homes remain available for people who need long-term housing.

“As with any new registration process, a national authorisation scheme must be in place, in this case in the form of the necessary planning permission. This Planning Statement ensures clarity and consistency in the implementation of planning policy nationally with regard to planning consenting short-term lets.”

Minister of State for Planning and local Government, John Cummins TD added:

“In towns and settlements of under 20,000 population, the policy approach will be more amenable to allowing the short-term letting.

“This National Planning Statement will guide planning authorities in assessing planning applications for the short-term letting of residential property - considering factors such as the housing needs in the area, possible urban regeneration benefits and tourism accommodation needs.”

A simplified administrative version of the application process for retention, specifically for short-term lets (operating for 7 years plus), by way of an amendment to Planning Regulations is currently in preparation. It is intended that detailed plans or maps will not be required for these, wholly administrative, applications which will provide for a less expensive and less onerous process for existing short-term let operators to regularise their planning status.

This draft planning statement is subject to notification under the EU Services Directive and will also undergo environmental screening and assessment. The finalised Planning Statement will then be subject to Governmental approval prior to publication.

ENDS