Missouri Attorney General’s Office Host Free Human Trafficking Training.

Missouri Attorney General’s Office hosted human trafficking training by the Human Trafficking Training Center (HTTC) and HTTC Founder, Dan Nash to provide free training for law enforcement, prosecutors, analysts, advocates, first responders, and medical professionals.

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