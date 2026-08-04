Attorney General Hanaway Obtains Medicaid Fraud Guilty Plea For Over $37,000 In Services Not Provided

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) obtained a Medicaid Fraud conviction against personal care attendant (PCA) Darrell Carr, who submitted false statements and time records in order to receive payments from Missouri Medicaid. Carr was a PCA for his father-in-law, the Medicaid recipient, where he clocked in and out on 509 occasions from March 10, 2021, to February 22, 2023.

“Those who siphon off taxpayer dollars for their own gain are exploiting a system meant to support vulnerable populations, not enrich schemers,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “This conviction represents our strong commitment to protecting taxpayer dollars. Our office will continue pursuing every avenue to expose abuses and claw back misused funds.”

Carr was originally hired to care for his father-in-law in 2017 through Medicaid vendor Deer Valley Home Health Services, LLC. In 2021, the recipient’s grandson moved him to a senior living facility. Both the recipient and his grandson said that Carr did not provide services after the recipient moved to the facility. However, Carr continued to clock in and out on 509 occasions from 2021 to 2023 as if he were still providing services to his father-in-law.

Additionally, employment timesheet records show that, of the 509 false records, there were 344 instances in which Carr simultaneously logged time as a PCA while he was actually working as a security guard at a grocery store. By making false statements and time records, Carr stole $37,819.39 from Medicaid for services not provided.

On August 3, 2026, Carr pled guilty to healthcare fraud, a class D felony, and was sentenced to pay full restitution of $37,819.39 and a civil penalty of $10,000.00, for a total of $47,819.39. He was also ordered five years supervised probation.

The case was investigated by MFCU Investigator Josh King and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General John McKenzie and Lucas Chapman.

About the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit:

Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s mission is twofold: first, to investigate and prosecute fraud committed by Medicaid providers who unlawfully divert taxpayer dollars, and second, to hold accountable those who commit abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation in Medicaid-funded facilities. This Unit demonstrates the Attorney General’s commitment to protecting vulnerable Missourians and safeguarding taxpayer dollars. The office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled prosecutors and investigators. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.

The Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $3,551,892.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,183,960.00 for FY 2026, is funded by Missouri.