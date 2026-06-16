CE outlines strategic drivers for appropriate economic diversification

MACAU, June 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said that accelerating the appropriate diversification of the city’s economy remains a key policy priority for the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government. He outlined a range of measures to advance the process, including strengthening policy support, increasing financial investment, and optimising the city’s business environment.

Speaking during a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (16 June), Mr Sam highlighted the Government’s efforts to foster internationally competitive new industries. He said that the construction of four major projects and the establishment of a government guidance fund would serve as key drivers for achieving new breakthroughs and tangible results in further diversifying Macao’s economy.

Several members of the Legislative Assembly expressed interest in discussing new initiatives to promote appropriate economic diversification. Mr Sam said that the government guidance fund was a strategic measure aimed at accelerating the development of high-tech industries and cultivating new quality productive forces. Adhering to the principles of “government guidance, market-driven operation, prudent decision-making, and performance orientation”, the fund is expected to be established within the current year, accompanied by the promulgation of corresponding administrative regulations to ensure the proper use of public funds.

At present, the MSAR Government is systematically advancing four major priority projects, i.e., the Macao Technology Research Industrial Park, the Macao International Integrated Tourism and Cultural Zone, the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, and the Macau International Airport Hengqin Upstream Cargo Terminal.

Efforts will be made to leverage these four projects to support local micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises, helping to guide their transformation and upgrading. Together, these projects will gradually establish a comprehensive industrial ecosystem – encompassing research and development facilities, capital support, talent aggregation, and international cooperation – thereby providing solid support for Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Mr Sam encouraged local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to proactively seize these development opportunities and enhance their service standards and adaptability. The Government would continue to provide targeted guidance and support in response to evolving trends, fostering a favourable business environment that enables local SMEs to participate fully in the city’s development, he stated.

The Chief Executive said the Government had also devised plans to establish a public computing power platform and enhance the “AI+” initiative in Macao. To this end, land had been reserved within the Macao Technology Research Industrial Park for the construction of a large-scale computing power centre.

The Government will continue to support scientific research projects and talent development in the field of artificial intelligence. Relying on the industrial park, it will accelerate the development of public computing power infrastructure, providing a key driver for Macao's industrial digital transformation and the implementation of the “1+4” appropriate economic diversification strategy.

In addition, the MSAR Government remains committed to promoting community economic development. Through a range of measures – including consumption-stimulating activities, community environment enhancement, tourism promotion, and directing visitor traffic from conventions and exhibitions into local neighbourhoods – the Government aims to increase footfall in various districts and create fresh business opportunities for local merchants.

Mr Sam also briefed Legislative Assembly members on the ongoing public consultation for the drafting of the Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the MSAR. Public attention has focused largely on issues such as appropriate economic diversification, the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent. The Government attached great importance to the feedback received, and would carefully analyse all submissions, incorporating reasonable suggestions that enjoyed broad social consensus into the final document, he said.

The Government was also closely aligning its work with the strategic objectives of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, Mr Sam stated. Comprehensively deepening Macao-Hengqin integration, participating in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and integrating into overall national development remained key strategic priorities of the MSAR Government.

The Government will continue to advance the high-quality development of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Anchored by the new “Macao + Hengqin” positioning, it will devote full efforts to the high-standard development of the Cooperation Zone’s second phase, promoting a more integrated Macao-Hengqin economy, greater regulatory alignment, and more efficient cross-boundary movement of people, goods, and information. Macao will also proactively participate in the development of the Greater Bay Area by consolidating premium resources, deepening collaborative growth, and pursuing breakthroughs in key areas of cooperation.

Additionally, Macao will further leverage its role as a bridge and platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, while extending these platform functions to Spanish-speaking countries. The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will strengthen its services to support such initiatives. At the same time, the China-Portuguese (Spanish) Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Service Centre in Hengqin is exploring the possibility of establishing overseas branches to expand its network of service liaison stations.

Regarding public administration reform, Mr Sam noted that some civil servants might experience pressure as a result of changes in their work. He said that the MSAR Government paid close attention to this matter and would continue to provide various forms of support. The Government would also pursue a refined approach to optimising the civil service career regime, while continuously evaluating and improving the system.

In addition, Mr Sam spoke about the Government’s work on national security education. The MSAR Government is considering the formulation of an overall plan for education on the holistic approach to national security, covering the period from 2027 to 2032. The initiative aims to promote understanding of the holistic approach to national security through the systematic implementation of multi-level and diverse educational programmes across Macao society.

During Tuesday’s session, the Chief Executive answered questions from 32 members of the Legislative Assembly on a wide range of topics, including urban renewal, local employment, youth-related policies, livelihood affairs, and population policy.