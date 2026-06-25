“Face Scan” Smart Immigration Clearance Extended to Qingmao Port and Zhuhai-Macao Port of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

MACAU, June 25 - (CPSP/DSFSM) “Face Scan” Smart Clearance Extended to Two More Ports

To advance the development of smart ports and enhance the clearance experience of passengers, Smart Immigration Clearance will be officially rolled out at the joint inspection automated channels of the Qingmao Port and the Zhuhai-Macao Hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Port on 26 June 2026.

Proven Success of Smart Immigration Clearance at Hengqin Port

The Public Security Police Force and the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macao, together with the Zhuhai General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection and the Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, introduced the Smart Immigration Clearance service at the Hengqin Port on 5 November last year. The joint inspection automated channels were upgraded to enable “face scan” to be used instead of the traditional clearance mode of “card scan”. Such initiative opened up a new paradigm of smart immigration clearance between Macao and Hengqin, bringing new and convenient clearance experience for frequent travelers between the two places. Since the introduction of the measures, positive results have been achieved with a continuous increase in the number of users. As of 24 June 2026, 310000 people have registered for the Smart Immigration Clearance service provided at the Hengqin Port; the cumulative number of passengers using the service is over 6.21 million, which accounts for 42% of all clearances through the joint inspection automated channels at this port.

Smart Immigration Clearance Extended to Qingmao Port and Zhuhai-Macao Hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Port

After more than six months of operation, the Smart Immigration Clearance system has been stable and clearance has remained smooth. Consequently, the Public Security Police Force, the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macao and the Zhuhai General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection have jointly decided to officially launch the Smart Immigration Clearance service at the Qingmao Port and the Zhuhai-Macao Hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Port on 26 June 2026. By then, immigration clearance with “face scan” can be performed at a total of 204 joint inspection automated channels at all the “joint inspection” ports of Macao.

The two aforementioned ports completed Smart Immigration Clearance system stress tests from 22 to 24 April and began trial runs on 11 and 12 May. As of 24 June, a total of 170000 passengers have registered for the Smart Immigration Clearance service at these two locations and the number of users exceeded 1.72 million. During the trial period, the system remained stable and operated smoothly.

Single Registration & Three-Port Access

Advanced facial recognition technology is adopted for Smart Immigration Clearance, during which “face scan” is used instead of physical identity document inspection. The procedure is simplified. Document-free inspection is carried out. Passenger clearance is fast. However, it should be noted that Smart Immigration Clearance users must still carry their physical identity document so that border inspection officers can verify their identity when required.

After registering for the Smart Immigration Clearance service, passengers who are 14 years old or above and are eligible Macao residents, Hong Kong permanent residents or Mainland residents may use “face scan” for immigration clearance at the joint inspection automated channels installed at the Hengqin Port, the Qingmao Port and the Zhuhai-Macao Hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Port. Given the scope of passengers permitted to access the Qingmao Port, registered residents of the Region of Taiwan may use the Smart Immigration Clearance service only at the Hengqin Port and the Zhuhai-Macao Hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Port.

Smart Port Development and Immigration Management through Technology Empowerment

In the future, the Public Security Police Force and the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macao will continue to work with the Zhuhai General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection to closely monitor the implementation of Smart Immigration Clearance, continuously review its effectiveness and optimize the system. Further work will be carried out to expand the groups eligible to use the service. In addition, the three departments will continue to explore more convenient and diversified clearance modes and to press ahead with the advancement of smart port development, with the goal of providing residents and visitors with higher quality clearance experience. All these efforts help to implement the “Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and elevate the integration and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.