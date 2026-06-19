Data Hits SAR 45 Million Valuation, Expands Saudi Enterprise AI Platform

Salman Asseri, Founder and CEO of Data, leading the Saudi startup to a SAR 45 million pre-revenue valuation milestone within eight months of launch DATA: The Saudi artificial intelligence company developing an integrated enterprise AI platform to analyze and optimize information across every corporate department. CEO Salman Asseri

Saudi AI company Data hits a SAR 45M pre-revenue valuation milestone in eight months, expanding its proprietary AI tools for corporate decision-making.

Reaching a SAR 45M pre-revenue valuation in eight months underlines the massive institutional demand for unified, sovereign enterprise AI solutions across the Kingdom” — Sarah Al Haqbani

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATA , a Saudi Arabian artificial intelligence company, today announced a major strategic technology milestone, securing an implied valuation of SAR 45 million (USD 12 million) within eight months of its pre-revenue development phase. The company is concurrently accelerating the expansion of its comprehensive enterprise AI platform designed to analyze and optimize operational data across every department within an organization.As part of its rapid early-stage scaling, Data secured essential backend development and infrastructure services valued at SAR 450,000 from a strategic technology partner in exchange for 1% equity. The transaction establishes the company’s valuation at SAR 45 million, reflecting strong market confidence in Data’s proprietary technical framework and long-term trajectory within the Middle East's rapidly growing technology ecosystem.Data is building an integrated ecosystem of AI-driven tools tailored specifically for enterprise-level operations. Rather than offering isolated software applications, the platform features proprietary models including Data AI, Legal AI, Financial AI, and HR AI engineered to break down organizational silos. By analyzing the unique workflows of every business function, from legal compliance and financial forecasting to human resources and marketing analytics, Data enables organizations to convert complex, fragmented datasets into synchronized, actionable intelligence.The company was founded and is led by an executive team of Saudi technology entrepreneurs and innovators:Salman Asseri , Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Abdulkarim Al Shayi, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO)Muhannad Abdullah, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO)Abdulwahab Sultan, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)Under this leadership group, Data is focused on building one of Saudi Arabia’s leading enterprise AI platforms, directly contributing to the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals and the expansion of its sovereign innovation ecosystem."Reaching a SAR 45 million valuation milestone within eight months and ahead of commercial revenue underlines the critical institutional demand for comprehensive, secure enterprise AI solutions," said Salman Asseri, Founder and CEO of Data. "By designing a platform that fundamentally understands and analyzes every department within an organization, we are equipping modern enterprises with the architecture needed to make faster, entirely data-driven decisions."The company is currently finalizing its proprietary software assets, focusing on advanced automated workflows, predictive analytics, and enterprise compliance engines to prepare for upcoming commercial deployments.

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