Join my for an upcoming community conversation!

Dear Neighbor,

I wanted to invite you to our community conversation I am hosting this Saturday, June 20, from 10-11 a.m. at Gather + Grounds (25709 Van Dyke Ave., Center Line, 48015). You can find more details or RSVP to the event on my Facebook page.

This is a great time to hear about updates from Lansing, ask questions about the state government, and get connected with your community. I hope to see you there!

If you have questions, please never hesitate to contact me by phone at 517-373-0140 or email at [email protected].