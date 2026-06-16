eCardica Restores More Than 1,100 Flash eCards With Open-Source Emulation

The greeting card service recovered animated cards that stopped working when browsers dropped Adobe Flash, and runs them again through the Ruffle emulator.

When Flash was discontinued, animated cards from that era became inaccessible. Emulation lets these cards work again instead of being lost.” — Alan Koifman

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCardica, a free online greeting card service, has restored more than 1,100 animated Flash ecards that stopped working after web browsers ended support for Adobe Flash, and has made them viewable again using the open-source Ruffle emulator.

Adobe Flash reached end of life in December 2020, and major browsers removed support for the format soon after. Animated content built in Flash, including greeting cards from the early 2000s, became unplayable as a result. eCardica recovered its archived cards and runs them with Ruffle, a Flash Player emulator written in WebAssembly that plays the files directly in current browsers without plug-ins or downloads.

The restored archive contains more than 1,100 animated cards. eCardica also maintains a separate library of nearly 700 still-image designs produced with AI image tools. Together the catalog covers 112 occasions, including birthdays, weddings, graduations, sympathy and seasonal holidays.

To send a card, a visitor selects a design, adds a message and enters a recipient email. The recipient opens the card through a link. The service does not require an account.

"Animated Flash cards were part of how people sent greetings online in the early 2000s," said Alan Koifman of eCardica. "When Flash was discontinued, that content became inaccessible. Emulation lets these cards work again instead of being lost."

eCardica continues to add AI-generated designs alongside the restored archive.

About eCardica

eCardica is an online greeting card service that lets users select or create a card, personalize it and send it by email. It combines an archive of restored animated Flash cards with a library of AI-generated designs across more than 100 occasions. eCardica is available at ecardica.com.

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