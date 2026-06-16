Nevada Sagebrush Ecosystem Program Launches Updated Website

Jun 16, 2026

The Nevada Sagebrush Ecosystem Program has launched an updated website designed to make it easier for partners, landowners, stakeholders, and the public to access program information and resource related to sagebrush conservation and restoration efforts across the state. Still located at sagebrusheco.nv.gov , the refreshed website features a cleaner layout, simplified navigation, and improved organization to help users more easily find forms, mapping tools, program updates, and conservation resources.

The website redesign was developed with usability in mind and reflects feedback from users who regularly access program materials and information.

“The Nevada Sagebrush Ecosystem Program works with a wide variety of partners across the state, and having accessible, organized information is an important part of supporting that work,” said Program Manager Kathleen Steele.

The Nevada Sagebrush Ecosystem Program encourages visitors to explore the updated website and learn more about ongoing conservation and restoration work happening across Nevada.

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The Sagebrush Ecosystem Program’s mission is to sustain and enhance Nevada's sagebrush ecosystems and the species that depend on them while supporting the State's economy through responsible land stewardship and resource management.