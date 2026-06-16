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4th of July Closures and Changes for Garbage Services

The 5 Customer Convenience Centers and the Main County Landfill

will be CLOSED on Saturday, July 4th, 2026.

There will be no change to residential curbside services for recycling, garbage, bulk trash or yard waste.
4th of July garbage pick up 2026

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4th of July Closures and Changes for Garbage Services

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