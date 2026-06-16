4th of July Closures and Changes for Garbage Services

The 5 Customer Convenience Centers and the Main County Landfill will be CLOSED on Saturday, July 4 th , 2026 . There will be no change to residential curbside services for recycling, garbage, bulk trash or yard waste.



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