FMG Launches ToolDocs™️ A Document Management & Lead Generation Plugin for Wordpress

Capture Full Contact Information with ToolDocs™️ WordPress Document Management Plugin

New plugin gives WordPress-powered organizations a native, server-side solution to gate documents, capture qualified leads, and track every download.

Without ToolDocs™️ you have no idea who is downloading your documents. With ToolDocs™️ you know who and when... and you can see what other areas of interest they show in your products.” — Trevor Walter, President Freelance Marketing Group, Inc.

SHERIDAN, MT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freelance Marketing Group, Inc. today announced the availability of ToolDocs™, a WordPress document management software system designed to help businesses, agencies, sales and marketing teams take full control of how digital documents are distributed, accessed, and tracked. Available now as a free core plugin with an optional Premium tier, ToolDocs™ delivers enterprise-grade document gating, lead capture, and download analytics—entirely from within a WordPress installation.Organizations have long relied on a patchwork of cloud storage services, form plugins, and spreadsheets to manage who can access their PDFs, guides, and technical documentation. ToolDocs™ consolidates that workflow into a single, lightweight plugin that lives directly on the user’s server—meaning files and customer data never leave the organization’s own infrastructure.“ToolDocs™ has been a quiet workhorse in our client work for over fifteen years. We built it to solve a real problem, kept refining it, and watched it deliver results we couldn't get any other way. Making it available to the public was the natural next step — and honestly, it was overdue. This is a tool that turns your document library into an intelligence asset. We're proud to finally let the world use it.”— Trevor Walter, President, Freelance Marketing Group, Inc.Key FeaturesToolDocs™ is built around four core capabilities that serve developers, marketing teams, and sales organizations equally:• Access Control & Dual Permalinks: Every document automatically receives both a gated link (registration required) and a public link, with hash-based URLs, whitelist approval workflows, and admin-controlled token expiry.• Lead Capture with Custom Forms: A drag-and-drop form builder collects the data organizations need at the point of download. Email or WordPress authentication, 6-digit verification codes, and spam protection via reCAPTCHA, Cloudflare Turnstile, and Honeypot ensure quality lead data.• Analytics: Per-file download history with user details, gated versus ungated breakdowns, date-range filtering, and Excel export give marketing and sales teams actionable intelligence on document engagement.• 100% Server-Side Storage: Documents are stored in the site’s own wp-content/uploads/tooldocs/ directory. No external storage services, no third-party data transmission, no surprise bandwidth bills.“Implementing ToolDocs™ gave us control over our technical documentation but pairing it with the Sales Dashboard addon is where the real impact happened. Our marketing efforts now directly support sales conversations, and our follow-ups are far more targeted and timely.”— Steve Longren, President, Longren & ParksOptional Add-ons Extend the Platform:Three optional add-ons extend ToolDocs™ into a full document intelligence platform (all require an active Premium license):• Advanced Analytics: Full visitor journey tracking, UTM and click ID attribution, five specialized dashboards, and CookieYes consent management integration for privacy-first compliance.• Sales Dashboard: Engagement-based lead scoring, territory assignment, real-time download notifications, webhook-based CRM integration, and Excel lead profile exports turn document engagement into sales pipeline intelligence.• External Forms: Gravity Forms integration with automatic field mapping, auto-login, and smart redirects allows organizations to use their existing form infrastructure without rebuilding registration flows.ToolDocs™ is available with a Free tier, which includes unlimited document uploads, download tracking, category organization, version history, and shortcode embedding is permanently free and listed on the official WordPress plugin directory. The Premium tier is priced at $99 per year and unlocks document gating, registration forms, email verification, the whitelist approval workflow, and priority support. All three add-ons require an active Premium license.About ToolDocs™ToolDocs™ is a WordPress document management plugin developed by Freelance Marketing Group Inc. It is built for organizations that take their content seriously, providing access control, lead capture, and download analytics entirely within the WordPress ecosystem. Learn more or get started free at tooldocs.io.MEDIA CONTACTTrevor Walter, PresidentFreelance Marketing Group, Inc.(406) 842-7477trevor@fmgconsultants.comAbout Freelance Marketing Group, Inc.Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Sheridan, Montana, Freelance Marketing Group, Inc. (FMG) is an industrial marketing and technology firm serving manufacturers and distributors. FMG’s industrial practice is built on deep market specialization: understanding the buying habits of technical decision-makers and positioning clients directly in front of them through SEO, content marketing, paid advertising, and custom web development. When off-the-shelf solutions fall short, FMG builds them—delivering proprietary platforms and WordPress plugins, including ToolDocs™ and SalesDashboard™, engineered for specific workflows.

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