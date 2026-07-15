NFEC Launches New State-level Chapter, Oklahoma Financial Educators Council
The Oklahoma chapter marks an important step in advancing financial education across the state. We are excited to partner with dedicated leaders building lasting economic empowerment for Oklahomans.”OKLAHOMA , OK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council ® (NFEC) proudly announces the establishment of its Oklahoma affiliate, the Oklahoma Financial Educators Council ℠ (OKFEC). The OKFEC will focus on advancing economic empowerment initiatives throughout the Sooner State, with the mission of fostering meaningful, sustainable, and scalable improvements in the financial well-being of individuals and communities.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The Oklahoma Financial Educators Council operates around three primary goals: 1) expanding access to high-quality financial education resources for Oklahomans through sustainable delivery models; 2) increasing awareness and support for financial education as a critical component of economic empowerment; and 3) developing strong partnerships that support the delivery and sustainability of financial education programs at the community level.
To help guide its work, the OKFEC has convened an accomplished Advisory Board that offers strategic insight and professional expertise. These board members provide valuable leadership support as the council works toward generating meaningful social impact. Current Oklahoma Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Raki Sahai, Principal and Financial Coach, FiscalSense – Raki Sahai is a financial coach and principal at FiscalSense, where he helps individuals and families build stronger financial foundations. As a founding member of the Oklahoma Financial Educators Council, he brings practical expertise in personal finance coaching and a passion for improving financial wellness across the state.
Ray’Chel Wilson, CFEI®, CEO of ForOurLastNames & Internationally-Selling Author of Black Wealth Freedom – Ray’Chel Wilson is a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) and the CEO of ForOurLastNames. She is an internationally recognized author whose work focuses on wealth building and financial freedom. As a founding member, she contributes deep expertise in financial education and community empowerment.
Amit Bansal, Director of the Center for Financial Health and Wellness, Oklahoma State University – Amit Bansal serves as Director of the Center for Financial Health and Wellness at Oklahoma State University. He brings extensive experience in financial education, research, and program development at the university level. As a founding member, he provides valuable academic and institutional perspective to the council’s initiatives.
Together, the OKFEC Advisory Board will help advance higher standards in financial education across Oklahoma, encourage local program adoption, and support lasting improvements in financial knowledge across Oklahoma.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb stated, “We are thrilled to introduce our Oklahoma affiliate organization. Launching this chapter creates new opportunities to engage organizations and individuals statewide with programs designed to strengthen economic empowerment.” He continued, “We sincerely appreciate our advisory board members, patrons, and partners for helping develop initiatives that create lasting financial wellness for Oklahoma residents.”
The Oklahoma Financial Educators Council operates under the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider advancing national financial literacy standards. Through professional certification, policy advocacy, and evidence-based programming, NFEC supports a growing network of leaders dedicated to improving financial literacy outcomes and long-term financial stability.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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