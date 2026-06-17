Reflexions and MARTA Launch Next-Generation Mobile App and Digital Rider Tools

MARTA and Reflexions deliver next-generation digital rider tools

New real-time tracking, trip planning, & integrated rider services deliver a modern, accessible transit experience for millions of Atlanta residents & visitors

These new digital tools will provide MARTA riders the most accurate, timely information possible, whether they’re a daily commuter or a first-time visitor to Atlanta.” — Jonathan Hunt, MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) announced the launch of a redesigned mobile application and a new suite of web-based rider tools, marking a major step forward in the agency’s commitment to delivering a modern digital experience for its customers. The new tools are being delivered by Reflexions, a leading digital product studio specializing in civic technology and design.

Serving approximately 179,500 riders per weekday and recording more than 65.7 million combined bus and rail trips in 2025, MARTA is among the largest rapid transit systems in the United States. Its 48-mile rail network spans 38 stations across the Atlanta region, connecting communities, jobs, and major destinations including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The launch of these new digital tools reflects MARTA’s ongoing investment in technology that makes the system easier to use for everyone.

A Digital Experience Built for Atlantans and International Visitors

The new mobile app and web-based rider tools are designed to help both longtime MARTA customers and first-time riders navigate the system with ease and confidence.

The new MARTA mobile app is available for free download on both the Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android). A companion set of rider tools is accessible directly from MARTA’s website at itsmarta.com/ride, enabling riders to plan trips, check real-time arrivals, and monitor system status directly from any web-enabled device, without needing to download an app.

The new MARTA app and rider tools are powered by real-time data from MARTA’s GTFS (General Transit Feed Specification) data feeds and built on the Open Trip Planner platform—a widely adopted open-source system for delivering accurate, timely service information and sophisticated trip planning capabilities.

Key features include:

- Real-time train and bus tracking: Live vehicle positions and updated arrival predictions delivered directly from MARTA’s GTFS real-time feeds, giving riders accurate, up-to-the-minute information about their trip.

- Trip planning and personalization: Intuitive journey planning tools allow riders to map routes, compare options, and save favorite routes and destinations for quick, personalized access.

- System status and alerts: Real-time service alerts and system-wide notifications keep riders informed.

- Integrated incident reporting: The functionality previously provided by MARTA’s standalone “See & Say” app has been fully integrated into the new MARTA app, allowing riders to report safety concerns and incidents directly to MARTA police and service teams from their phones.

- Accessibility-first design: The app and web tools have been designed with accessibility as a core principle, ensuring MARTA’s digital experience is usable by all riders, including those with visual, auditory, or mobility-related needs.

- Support for non-English languages: The app and web tools have been designed to serve a diverse audience of non-English speakers, with support for Spanish, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Tagalog, Vietnamese, Korean, French, and Arabic.

Built on Open Data Standards for Transit

The solution’s foundation in GTFS open data and the Open Trip Planner platform reflects a deliberate commitment to interoperability and long-term maintainability. Open Trip Planner is a community-driven open-source project used by transit agencies worldwide and is widely respected in the transit technology community for enabling agencies to deliver high-quality, standards-based rider information services. MARTA joins a growing number of major transit authorities leveraging open data infrastructure to build more transparent, resilient, and rider-focused digital experiences.

Future Enhancements

This launch represents the first phase of a broader digital transformation initiative for MARTA. A full redesign of the MARTA website, also being delivered by Reflexions, is currently underway and is expected to be completed later this year, providing a cohesive online presence that complements the new app and web-based rider tools.

A future version of the platform to be delivered by Reflexions will include integration with MARTA’s next-generation “Breeze” Advanced Fare Collection 2.0 tap-to-pay system, which is being deployed by fare payments integrator INIT. This integration with MARTA’s native digital tools will enable a unified customer account that riders can use across the full MARTA digital ecosystem—linking trip planning, account management, and fare payment in one experience.

“MARTA is committed to improving the customer experience, whether it’s on our buses and trains, or when riders use our website or apps,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “These new digital tools will provide our riders the most accurate, timely information possible, whether they’re a daily commuter or a first-time visitor to Atlanta. This is the kind of experience our customers deserve, and I’m proud of what the team has built.”

About Reflexions

Reflexions is a leading digital product studio with expertise in civic technology and design. The firm has previously delivered next-generation digital customer experiences for major transportation authorities including the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), and others across the United States and internationally. Reflexions brings a user-centered design approach, technical expertise in open data standards, and a proven track record of delivering impactful products on time and at scale for both public and private institutions. For more information, visit reflexions.co.

About MARTA

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is the primary public transportation provider for the greater Atlanta region. MARTA operates 48 miles of heavy rail across 38 stations, as well as an extensive network of bus routes, connecting communities across Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, and Gwinnett counties and the City of Atlanta. In 2025, MARTA recorded more than 65.7 million combined bus and rail trips, serving approximately 179,500 riders per weekday. MARTA is committed to providing safe, reliable, and accessible transit service that connects people to jobs, education, and opportunity throughout the Atlanta region. For more information, visit itsmarta.com.

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