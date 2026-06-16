New Mexico will open applications on July 1 for the Trails+ Grant program, making $12 million available for community outdoor recreation projects that expand outdoor trail access, support local economies and preserve the state’s natural and cultural resources.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELASE:

June 16, 2026

State opens Trails+ Grant for outdoor recreation projects

Applications open July 1

SANTA FE — New Mexico will open applications on July 1 for the Trails+ Grant program, making $12 million available for community outdoor recreation projects that expand outdoor trail access, support local economies and preserve the state’s natural and cultural resources.

Demand for the Outdoor Recreation Trails+ Grant has surged, with a record-breaking $27 million in funding requests in FY26 — a $2 million increase from FY25 — underscoring the growing need for improved outdoor access across the state.

“Outdoor recreation — from hiking and biking to skiing and ATVing — continues to drive one of New Mexico’s fastest‑growing industry sectors,” said Economic Development Secretary Rob Black. “Trails+ boosts local businesses, supports jobs, and strengthens the amazing outdoor lifestyle that defines our state.”

Eligible projects include planning, design and engineering, trail amenities like signage and benches, bike lanes, outdoor learning spaces, multi-mobility trails, active transportation routes and other outdoor recreation improvements.

The Trails+ Grant supports community-led projects that expand and enhance outdoor access. Applicants should bring forward high-impact projects that demonstrate strong partnerships, regional collaboration and clear community values. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on September 30.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend an informational webinar and Q&A session before applying:

Established in 2019 by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Outdoor Recreation Division of Economic Development New Mexico was created to increase equitable access to the outdoors for all New Mexicans. Since the launch of the Outdoor Recreation Trails+ Grant in 2020, the state has awarded $39.8 million to 282 projects across 29 counties and has supported an estimated 2,650 jobs.

The FY27 funding includes $10 million from special appropriations and $2 million from the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund.

Visit nmoutside.com/trails-plus to review the grant guide, register for webinars and apply.

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