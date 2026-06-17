TradeMedic™ Brings Institutional-Grade Behavioral Analytics to Retail Traders to Supercharge Trading Performance

Hoc-trade is now available in subscription model for traders across all trading platforms. Hoc-trade Technology

Hoc-trade made TradeMedic™ accessible for traders to access the advanced behavioral analytics. Available for all traders on MT4 and MT5.

With this B2C launch, we give traders the access to analyze their behavioral performance. Your trading psychology can be your biggest weakness or edge, and TradeMedic™ AI helps you master it.” — Jonas Schleypen

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just as achieving peak physical performance requires precise diagnostic data, achieving peak trading performance requires a deep, objective look into your execution habits. Today, Hoc-trade made TradeMedic™ accessible to any trader with a MT4 or MT5 account, democratizing access to the advanced behavioral analytics that drive top-tier trading operations. Individual traders can now directly access AI-powered diagnostic reports to master their trading psychology and optimize their market edge.

While professional trading desks have long utilized quantitative behavioral analysis to refine their strategies and manage risk, everyday retail traders have traditionally had to rely on basic win/loss ratios or sheer "gut feeling" to evaluate their performance. This surface-level approach often misses the subtle, subconscious patterns that ultimately dictate long-term profitability. Think of revenge trading, premature profit-taking, risk-aversion and more.

TradeMedic™ bridges this gap, acting as an objective diagnostic tool for a trader's behavioral health. By analyzing raw execution data, the platform provides a clear, unbiased picture of a trader’s psychological strengths and hidden blind spots.

With the latest subscription model available for all traders, TradeMedic™ delivers three critical performance-enhancing advantages directly to the individual trader:

Institutional-Grade Assessments on Demand: Traders can now instantly generate comprehensive behavioral teardowns and health scores, tools previously reserved for enterprise-level operations, whenever they need to evaluate their performance.

Universal Portability: By functioning as a standalone diagnostic tool, TradeMedic™ is entirely broker-agnostic. Traders can apply these insights across any exchange, platform, or asset class they trade, complementing their existing setups.

Actionable "Treatment" Plans: TradeMedic™ goes beyond simple data visualization, prescribing specific, AI-driven steps to correct identified behavioral flaws, stop capital leaks, and maximize future execution.

"We’ve seen firsthand how powerful behavioral analytics can be at the enterprise level in helping traders optimize their execution," said Jonas Schleypen, CEO of Hoc-trade. "With this B2C launch, we are democratizing that power. We believe every trader, regardless of their account size or the platform they use, deserves access to the clinical-grade tools that can diagnose their mistakes and elevate their performance. Your trading psychology can be your biggest weakness or your greatest edge, and TradeMedic™ AI helps you master it."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a trading behavior assessment? A trading behavior assessment is an objective analysis of the psychological and emotional patterns that dictate how you execute trades. Rather than looking solely at market conditions, it evaluates human factors like risk tolerance, patience, FOMO, and reaction to drawdowns to identify habits that impact your profitability.

How does TradeMedic™ improve trading performance? By scanning your historical trading data, TradeMedic™ AI identifies the recurring subconscious patterns that precede losses. It flags these specific "behavioral ailments" and provides targeted, actionable advice to correct them, helping you eliminate toxic habits, find your main strengths, and trade with greater discipline.

Can I use TradeMedic™ alongside my current broker? Yes. TradeMedic™ is designed to be a universally portable diagnostic tool. You can securely connect data or upload histories from a wide variety of trading platforms, allowing you to utilize our behavioral analytics no matter where you execute your trades.

Availability

Individual traders can run their first self-diagnostic report starting today. To access the platform, view performance case studies, and start your free trial, visit https://app.hoc-trade.com/login

About Hoc-trade

Hoc-trade is an AI-powered behavioral analytics platform dedicated to optimizing trading performance. By bridging the gap between clinical behavioral psychology and financial data, Hoc-trade builds tools that help traders and institutions identify their edge, eliminate toxic habits, and execute with precision.

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