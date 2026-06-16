Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commanding office

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow officiated a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy, June 12. MCD Goodfellow welcomed incoming commanding officer, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Rubio, and thanked the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Brian Meade, for his hard work and dedication to MCD Goodfellow. “Thank you all very much for the time and effort that you have poured into me and my family,” expressed Meade. “Everyone here that’s representing San Angelo, everyone that’s settled down here and everyone that is just starting to settle here: we know that you love Goodfellow and from the Marine detachment, we know you love your Marines too.” For the next two years, Rubio will command MCD Goodfellow and provide administrative, logistical and comprehensive training support to staff and students in the occupational fields of signals intelligence and expeditionary firefighting and rescue in order to deliver technically proficient, combat-capable Marines to the operating force and supporting establishment. Before arriving at Goodfellow, Rubio served as the director, deputy director and operations officer of the I Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group at Camp Pendleton, Calif. “Thank you for taking time out of your very busy schedules and being here with us to share this moment with me, my family and these awesome warfighters behind me,” stated Rubio. “Thank you, Marines. I look forward to working with, alongside and for every single one of you.”