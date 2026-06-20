PALS 26: Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Program highlights the four pillars of readiness

HONOLULU, Hawaii – The two-day Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Program at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026, hosted by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, in Honolulu, Hawaii, from June 16 -18, 2026, brought together senior enlisted military leaders to address a critical component of force readiness: the health and resiliency of warfighters.

The program served as a platform for candid discussions about the psychological demands placed on service members and the importance of fostering a culture in which seeking help is viewed as a sign of strength rather than weakness.

PALS 26 was conducted under Chatham House Rules, allowing participants to discuss challenges and share experiences openly while preserving the confidentiality of individual speakers.

"A ready force is not measured solely by physical fitness or combat capability,” said one participant of the event. “It is measured by the strength of the people behind the mission, and that includes their mental, emotional, and social well-being."

Throughout the event, participants emphasized that a warfighter can be physically present but mentally absent- a reality that can become an operational risk in demanding environments. When service members struggle, their ability to make sound decisions and perform under pressure can suffer. Participants stressed that mental health must be discussed in terms that resonate with warfighters and that leaders play a critical role in reducing stigma by speaking openly about their own experiences. "We should be concentrating on mental fitness as much as we concentrate on physical fitness," said one participant.

On the second day of the program, leaders focused on the four pillars of holistic fitness: mental, social, spiritual, and physical health. Subject matter experts from each area shared resources and practical strategies to help service members incorporate them into their daily lives.

One expert on mental health discussed the nature of stress, explaining that while operating under pressure is a normal part of military service, remaining in a prolonged state of heightened stress can be harmful. The expert also highlighted the Operational Stress Control and Readiness Program, which places trained representatives in every military unit to serve as accessible points of contact for Marines and Sailors seeking support.

Another expert on social health discussed programs such as the Military and Family Life Counseling Program, which provides confidential counseling services for a wide range of personal and family-related concerns. Maintaining healthy relationships with their family members, friends, fellow service members, and leadership, the expert explained, is essential to sustaining readiness in any operational environment.

Addressing spiritual health, another subject matter expert emphasized the importance of developing a sense of purpose beyond military service. While not centered on religion, spiritual fitness provides a framework that helps individuals connect with their values and maintain resilience during difficult times. “Inner strength through higher purpose,” one expert said. That kind of foundation, one expert explained, gives warfighters something greater than themselves to lean on and helps build lasting resilience throughout their careers.

For physical fitness, one expert discussed the resources available to service members while emphasizing the close connection between physical and mental health. Comparing warfighters to NASCAR drivers, the expert noted that physical capability and mental sharpness must work together to achieve peak performance. “You can have a fast car, but you need a competent driver,” they said.

The PALS 2026 CSEL Program reinforced the importance of maintaining readiness across all four pillars of holistic fitness. By increasing awareness of mental, social, spiritual, and physical well-being, senior enlisted leaders sought to challenge the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage service members to seek help when needed.

As the program concluded, leaders underscored a common message: a truly ready force is one that cares for its warfighters in every capacity. “A ready military is one where warfighters are cared for in every capacity,” stated one individual.

Date Taken: 06.19.2026 Date Posted: 06.19.2026 21:50 Story ID: 568248 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PALS 26: Command Senior Enlisted Leaders Program highlights the four pillars of readiness, by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.