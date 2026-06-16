Ergo raises $2.8M to build revenue infrastructure for the AI-native era

Ergo co-founders CEO Yash Dulla and CTO Ishan Sheth

Backed by FCVC, Y Combinator, Coughdrop Capital, Kulveer Taggar, and others, with Rho, Corgi, Retell AI, and Greptile running revenue workflows on Ergo.

Revenue software tells you what happened. The next generation needs infrastructure that keeps context live and gives humans and agents the same foundation to act from.” — Yash Dulla, co-founder and CEO, Ergo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ergo, the revenue infrastructure company for the AI-native era, today announced a $2.8M seed round led by FCVC, with participation from Y Combinator, Coughdrop Capital, Kulveer Taggar, and others.Revenue teams have never had more customer data, but the systems around that data are still fragmented. Calls, emails, Slack threads, CRM records, dialers, and sales engagement tools all hold pieces of the customer story. The result is that reps still update Salesforce by hand, managers still inspect forecasts manually, and critical deal context gets trapped inside disconnected tools.That fragmentation becomes even more expensive as companies bring AI agents into go-to-market workflows. Agents cannot act reliably when the data underneath them is stale, incomplete, or siloed. The next generation of revenue teams needs more than another dashboard. It needs infrastructure that gives humans and agents the same live context to move revenue forward.Ergo unifies every conversation, email, and revenue signal into one operating layer for revenue teams . The platform powers workflows across CRM hygiene, follow-up, deal risk, forecasting, coaching, and revenue execution, allowing teams to use Ergo's native workflows and agents or build internal revenue agents on top of the same connected data layer."Most revenue software was built to tell teams what happened. The next generation of GTM teams needs infrastructure that keeps context live, makes the CRM accurate automatically, and gives humans and agents the same foundation to act from. Ergo is building that layer."- Yash Dulla, co-founder and CEO, ErgoTeams including Rho, Corgi, Retell AI, and Greptile already use Ergo to run their revenue motion."Ergo gave us true revenue intelligence and execution . Our CRM stays accurate automatically, deal risk is clear, and we know why deals are lost and how to fix it. One of the best revenue tools I've used."- Tommy McNulty, former CRO, Rho"Ergo did things I was wishing tools would do for the last 15 years. It helped our AEs and SDRs ramp about 30% faster, and from pilot to close, we increased success rates by about 10%."- Vidhan Mittal, VP of Revenue, Retell AIThe launch marks Ergo's next step toward becoming the operating layer for AI-native revenue teams: one place where customer context, revenue workflows, and agent execution come together so teams can move faster without losing the signal from every customer interaction.About ErgoErgo is the revenue infrastructure company for the AI-native era. Founded by Ishan Sheth and Yash Dulla, Georgia Tech classmates who built the first version of Ergo over a single weekend after watching a sales team drown in administrative work, the company unifies every conversation, email, and revenue signal into one operating layer so CRM updates, forecasting, follow-up, and deal execution happen automatically. Ergo is backed by FCVC, Y Combinator, Coughdrop Capital, and others. For more information, visit joinergo.com

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