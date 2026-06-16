CFO Focus Launches New Series: 'Checks CFOs Write Every Month'

CFO Focus Online! Focus on the Rent Adam Townsend and Van Lai-DuMone

CFO Focus, the premier peer community for chief financial officers, today announced the launch of its new monthly digital series interviewing leading CFOs

Every CFO writes a rent check— This series is built around the real decisions CFOs make every month. We can’t think of a better way to kick it off than with one of the most exciting brands in America” — John Lockhart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFO Focus , the premier peer community for chief financial officers, today announced the launch of its new monthly digital series, CFO Focus Online!, beginning with an episode dedicated to one of the most significant recurring obligations on every CFO’s desk: the rent check The first installment of “Checks CFOs Write Every Month” will air live on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT via Zoom, bringing together top CFOs and leading commercial real estate experts for a candid, high-value roundtable on how fast-growing companies are navigating today’s leasing environment.CNBC Alum Aditi Roy Headlines Interview with Salt & Straw CFO Karissa AleskusThe centerpiece of the event is a one-on-one interview conducted by Aditi Roy, veteran technology and business journalist and former CNBC correspondent, who will sit down with Karissa Aleskus, Chief Financial Officer of Salt & Straw. Salt & Straw is one of the country’s most celebrated premium ice cream brands, renowned for its signature freshly-baked waffle cones and daring, chef-driven flavors that have made it a cultural phenomenon in the food and retail space.Aleskus will share a firsthand look at how Salt & Straw’s rapid growth has shaped its real estate strategy—from selecting the right markets and negotiating lease terms, to balancing premium locations with disciplined financial management as the brand continues to expand.Top Commercial Real Estate Experts Join the RoundtableJoining Aleskus for the live roundtable discussion is an elite panel of commercial real estate professionals who advise CFOs nationwide on leasing decisions:• Jami Savage-Gray, CBRE, Phoenix, AZ• Clark Evans, JLL, Chicago, IL• Cayla Wardenburg, JLL, Portland, OR• Eddie Rymer, JLL, Minneapolis, MNThis expert panel will provide market-specific insights into lease negotiation strategies, emerging trends in office and retail footprints, and what CFOs should be watching right now as they evaluate their real estate commitments.How to Participate—And Score a Sweet TreatCFOs and finance leaders can register at www.cfofocus.org to receive their personal Zoom link for the live event. Registrants are invited to participate actively in the real-time roundtable discussion—or to watch and listen at their leisure via recording afterward.As a welcome gift, every registrant will receive a $10 Salt & Straw gift certificate—perfect for sampling the artisan flavors and iconic fresh-baked waffle cones that have made Salt & Straw the “hottest” name in premium ice cream.“Every CFO writes a rent check—but how many of us are writing the right check? This series is built around the real decisions CFOs make every single month, and we can’t think of a better way to kick it off than with one of the most exciting brands in America.”— John Lockhart for CFO FocusComing in July: Talent, Compensation & the People CheckThe series continues in July with a focus on another check CFOs write every month—one that’s getting more complex and more competitive: payroll and talent investment. CFO Focus will convene a panel of CFOs and Chief People Officers (CPOs) to examine what it really takes to attract and retain top talent in today’s market, and how compensation packages are evolving in 2026.Featured panelist Adam Townsend—former CFO at Vizio, which was acquired by Walmart in 2024—will bring a unique perspective on navigating executive compensation, employee retention strategies, and financial planning for human capital through a high-stakes transaction and beyond.Townsend sits down with Van Lai-Dumone, the TEDx speaker, author and expert on how successful organizations are using curiosity to drive build teams, drive growth and build resilience in the constantly changing work environment. Both Adam Townsend and Van Lai-DuMone are part of People Talent Agency at www.peopletalentagency.com which books their speaking and panel engagements.About CFO FocusCFO Focus is a peer community and content platform dedicated to helping chief financial officers and senior finance leaders share knowledge, sharpen strategy, and stay ahead of the issues that matter most. Through live events, digital programming, and curated roundtables, CFO Focus connects finance leaders with the ideas and people who drive better decisions. Learn more at www.cfofocus.org Media Contact:John Lockhart fofr CFO Focus (800) 600-7111 or john@peoplemedia.la

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