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Media Advisory for Wednesday, June 17

DEC to Celebrate Groundbreaking of Project Including Geothermal, Solar, and Internal Upgrades to Cortland Sub-Office

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will join State and community partners to celebrate the groundbreaking of a major geothermal and sustainable energy improvement project at DEC’s Cortland sub-office. 

What:  DEC Cortland Office geothermal/sustainable energy groundbreaking 

When: Wednesday, June 17 at 1 p.m. 

Where: DEC Cortland sub-office, 1285 Fisher Ave., Cortland, NY 13045 

Visuals: The Geothermal drill rig is on site

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Media Advisory for Wednesday, June 17

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