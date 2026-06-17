DEC Announces Geothermal and Sustainable Improvements at Cortland Sub-Office

38 Electric Vehicle Chargers to be Installed on Site

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the groundbreaking of a comprehensive energy improvement project to overhaul DEC’s Cortland sub-office's heating and cooling systems and convert to a geothermal solar photovoltaic heat exchanger to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Along with other efficiency upgrades, the project is expected to reduce the building’s annual energy consumption by 84%.

“A green and renewable resource for heating and cooling is right under our feet here in Cortland,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “Thanks to DEC’s incredible Operations team and the State Office of General Services, DEC was able to bring this sub-office to forefront of Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to making State government a leader in implementing efficient and smart energy solutions.”

When completed, the project will feature geothermal heating and cooling for the building, a 97kW solar power array, and improvements to lighting and the building’s water supply. The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is leading design and construction efforts to provide these building energy efficiency improvements.

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, we are harnessing the power of renewable geothermal energy in our state’s infrastructure and creating a more climate-resilient New York. We’re proudly building energy-efficient facilities that use renewable resources for our state partners. This Cortland sub-office project is a testament to our collaboration on greening state operations and supports DEC’s critical work in monitoring, preserving, and protecting our state’s ecosystems.”

Funding for the project came, in part, from Governor Kathy Hochul’s GreenNY capital funding line designed to implement clean energy and sustainability projects at State facilities. Total funding available for GreenNY aligned projects surpassed $150 million over the past three fiscal years.

In addition to the geothermal and sustainable energy component of the project, further improvements at the Cortland sub-office this year will include the installation of 38 electric vehicle charging stations. The Cortland sub-office is home to DEC’s regional Fish and Wildlife, Land and Forests, Habitat, and Pesticides staff, along with the region’s mechanical operations serving the staff fleet.

For more information on DEC’s Sustainability Program and commitment to renewable energy, visit DEC webpage “Sustainability at DEC.”

GreenNY and State Agency Sustainability

The GreenNY Council, operating under Governor Hochul’s Executive Order 22 directing state agencies to adopt a sustainability and decarbonization program, continues to enforce green purchasing specifications across state agencies. The Enacted FY 27 State Budget continues a $1 billion investment over multiple years through the Sustainable Future Program, which supports clean transportation, building decarbonization, and environmental justice. This comprehensive investment drives climate action across multiple sectors, allocates $500 million for building emissions reductions, $300 million for renewable energy projects, up to $75 million for zero-emission transportation, $50 million for methane mitigation, and more.