THIS IS A NATIONAL GUARD TITLE 5 EXCEPTED SERVICE POSITION. This National Guard position is for a SUPERVISORY FINANCIAL SPECIALIST, Position Description Number PDT5125P01 and is part of the MA ARNG USPFO Comptroller Division, National Guard. This is a Non-Bargaining Unit position. The unit point of contact and contact phone for this position is: Christopher Helms; 339-202-3832. https://www.usajobs.gov/job/873187400

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