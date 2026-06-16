STATEMENT: Agreement on Statewide Literacy Education Reforms

(BOSTON—6/16/2026) Today, Senator Sal N. DiDomenico (D-Everett) and Representative Kenneth I. Gordon (D-Bedford), co-chairs of the conference committee on legislation to strengthen Massachusetts’ early literacy education standards and aid teachers’ professional development, made the following joint statement:

“On behalf of our fellow conferees, we are excited to announce that we have reached an agreement on legislation that will strengthen early literacy education and ensure the Commonwealth’s youngest students have access to the highest quality learning opportunities to master the essential skills of reading and writing. The conference committee will reconvene today at 11 a.m. in State House Hearing Room A-1 to formalize the agreement.

Working with our schools, parents and partners in the Administration, this bill will institute evidence-based curriculum so we are using the best tools at our disposal to support our children’s success in early literacy. The final language creates new statewide standards for literacy education and assessment, offers training and professional development for educators, and provides flexible resources and options for public schools to implement evidence-based curricula.

Thank you to Senate President Spilka and Speaker Mariano for prioritizing this bill and continuing the Commonwealth’s longstanding commitment to providing world-class education to all our students. We look forward to the House and Senate taking action this week and sending this legislation to Governor Healey for her signature."

The conference committee's 11 a.m. meeting will be livestreamed on the Massachusetts Legislature website: https://malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/5725

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