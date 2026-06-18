Plumbing System Pros Joins Kohler’s KPN Installer and Authorized Service Representative Program

Kohler recognizes Plumbing System Pros as a KPN Installer/ASR partner, enhancing residential plumbing support across Houston.

Partnering with Kohler reinforces our commitment to quality, professionalism, and delivering an outstanding service experience for every homeowner we serve.” — Pratik Patel

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plumbing System Pros proudly announces its recognition as a member of Kohler’s KPN Installer/ASR program, further strengthening the company’s reputation as one of Houston’s trusted providers of professional residential plumbing services.This achievement reflects Plumbing System Pros’ continued growth, commitment to customer satisfaction, and dedication to delivering high-quality workmanship across the Greater Houston area. As a trusted service provider for homeowners, the company has built a strong reputation by combining expert plumbing solutions with transparent pricing, dependable communication, and exceptional customer care.Becoming part of Kohler’s Installer/ASR program — supported through the Kohler Partner Network (KPN) — marks another important milestone for Plumbing System Pros as the company continues expanding its residential service operations throughout Houston and surrounding communities.As a member of the program, Plumbing System Pros will provide professional installation, repair, and warranty-related plumbing services for Kohler customers while maintaining the high standards associated with the Kohler brand. The program ensures homeowners receive expert support from licensed plumbing professionals familiar with Kohler’s premium products and service expectations.“Our team takes great pride in earning the trust of homeowners across Houston, and being part of Kohler’s Installer/ASR program reinforces our commitment to quality and professionalism,” said a representative from Plumbing System Pros. “We enjoy working closely with Kohler to ensure their customers receive outstanding service, expert workmanship, and a smooth experience from start to finish.”Plumbing System Pros continues to distinguish itself in the Houston plumbing industry by offering responsive service, experienced technicians, and competitive pricing without compromising quality. The company services a wide range of residential plumbing needs, including water heaters, drain cleaning, leak detection, fixture installation, sewer services, water filtration systems, and complete plumbing repairs.Through its growing partnerships with leading manufacturers such as Kohler, Plumbing System Pros remains focused on delivering long-term value and dependable plumbing solutions for homeowners throughout the Houston market.

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