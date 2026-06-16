GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Airmen assigned to the 17th Training Wing completed the installation's first Ready Airman Training Day June 8, a new program that runs personnel through a series of live-action, high-pressure exercises to build combat skills before deployment. The program, developed by a cross-functional team (consisting of Security Forces, Medical, Civil Engineer, Communications, and Wing Staff Agency personnel), is designed to close the gap between classroom instructions, online training and the demands Airmen face downrange. The training day will be held quarterly for personnel in their certification phase, with updates made after each event based on participant feedback. Airmen received an M4 carbine at the beginning of the day, which they were responsible for throughout all exercises. The requirement was deliberate, meant to build the accountability and handling discipline expected in austere environments. Each participant was tasked with cleaning their weapon and returning it “safe and clear” at the end of the day. The first training evolution commenced, placing Airmen in an unexploded ordnance discovery situation, instructed by members from the 7th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, which required them to follow proper reporting procedures. A second evolution was placed through a checkpoint scenario set in a simulated foreign country, where they were required to balance security protocols before reacting to a sudden attack. The exercise tested split-second decision-making under conditions designed to replicate the confusion of real-world engagements. The day's final scenario simulated an active shooter event on the installation. Airmen were assessed on their application of the escape, farricade, fight framework, a response protocol that demands rapid, life-or-death decisions under extreme duress. Participants performed tactical combat casualty care while under fire during the last scenario. "This is about more than just checking a training box," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Charles Crooks, 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander."It's about forging resilient, lethal Airmen who can maintain operational effectiveness amidst fear, uncertainty, and misinformation." Training conditions were as realistic as possible across a range of contingency situations that Goodfellow Airmen may encounter. The next RAT Day is scheduled for later this quarter. The program reflects the wing's commitment to ensuring Airmen are ready to execute when the mission is called upon.