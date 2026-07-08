USAG Stuttgart Safety takes part in shooting competition, hosted by Bundeswehr Ulm

DORNSTADT, Germany— Machine-gun fire echoed across the safety line. On one side of that line, Soldiers and police officers, German and American, talked about work and the weekend. On the other side, they locked in for a friendly competition.

Members of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Directorate of Emergency Services competed with German Polizei, and the Bundeswehr from Ulm at their local shooting range. The joint shooting competition was a great opportunity for personnel to test new weaponry while strengthening their bond with host-nation counterparts.

Participants competed with several German service weapons, including the G36 rifle, the P8 pistol, and the newly fielded MG5 machine gun.

Twelve teams from 10 units competed. Teams from Göppingen Police Headquarters took first and third place. Aalen Police Headquarters took second. USAG Stuttgart placed fourth.

For many, the competition was a welcome break from daily routine and a chance to share tactics.

“A competition like this is a good opportunity to come together and get out of the normal day-to-day routine,” said Sgt. 1st Class Julian of the German military police’s 7th Corps. German military rules restrict using his last name. “Strengthening the relationship is great. These are my favorite kind of days, being outside in nature, being here with your comrades, whether they are German or American. There aren’t better days than these.”

On the drive back to Stuttgart, the USAG Stuttgart team talked about the competition.

“I think we would do better if we were using our own guns,” said Eric Frasier, chief of Physical Security Division at USAG Stuttgart.

Master Sgt. Carlos Boggs, provost sergeant for the Directorate of Emergency Services, enjoyed the challenge.

“I want to beat them at their own game,” Boggs said. “I want to learn how to shoot with them.”