Fifty Years of Common Ground



May 7, 2026 —The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) is celebrating the 50th annual Common Ground Country Fair this year, with a number of events including a poster exhibition titled, “50 Years of Common Ground: The Posters of the Common Ground Country Fair.” The exhibition will be held at the Maine State House in Augusta, June 1 through August 30; and at Waterville Creates in Waterville, September 4 through 30, in partnership with the Maine Arts Commission and Waterville Creates.

For five decades, the fair has been more than an annual event, it has been a gathering place rooted in organic agriculture, food justice, environmental stewardship, and the belief that communities can shape healthier futures together. The fair’s posters are among the most visible and enduring expressions of that collaborative work. Seen together, they offer a visual and cultural history of Maine’s organic movement and the shared values that have guided it.

“Since the earliest years, Common Ground Country Fair posters have been more than just beautiful designs,” says April Boucher, Common Ground Country Fair director. “They are a representation of our shared vision for sustainable living.”

The exhibition also reflects the broader cultural and civic significance of the Fair over time.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the fifty years of the Common Ground Country Fair reflect enduring ideals of liberty, community, stewardship, and shared responsibility,” said Amy Hausmann, Executive Director of the Maine Arts Commission. “These posters stand as a democratic archive connecting us to the land, to one another, and to a tradition of planning, growing, harvesting, and gathering in the place we now call Maine.”

The posters reflect MOFGA’s commitment to healthy soil stewardship, respect for farmers, finding creative solutions, cultivating joy, and the importance of building community. As environmental concerns have intensified and new generations join the movement, the posters remain grounded in a consistent vision of sustainable living through organic agriculture. Many of the artists who design these posters are farmers, activists, or craftspeople, and are deeply connected to the wider MOFGA community.

An accompanying exhibition catalog expands on the themes of “50 Years of Common Ground,” and is available for pre-order at store.mofga.org. Designed as a lasting record of the exhibition, the publication brings together five decades of posters and deepens the story of the Fair as a cultural and community movement.

"We are thrilled to be the lead sponsor of the 50th Annual Common Ground Country Fair,” says Scott Budde, SVP/Chief Strategy Officer at Ancorum Credit Union. “MOFGA's leadership on everything from agricultural policy to farmer training to the fair itself has been a cornerstone of Maine's vibrant local food system and a model for other states. "

The 50th annual fair will be held September 25, 26, and 27 in Unity, Maine. With five decades of sharing MOFGA’s commitment to organic farming and gardening, the fair aims to inspire the wider community to continue to build common ground. Visit mofga.org/the-fair for more information.

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA), formed in 1971, is the oldest and largest state organic organization in the country. MOFGA’s vision is a future where local organic farming nourishes all people, and sustains thriving ecosystems, healthy communities, and fair economies. We accomplish this through our mission to transform our food system by supporting farmers, empowering people to feed their communities, and advocating for an organic future. Learn more at mofga.org.