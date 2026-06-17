SettleMint joins XDC Network as strategic master node validator SettleMint | Digital Asset Lifecycle Management XDC Network

SettleMint and XDC Network sign Memorandum of Understanding to support XDC's tokenization drive on its network, which has already crossed $1 billion.

By combining the XDC ecosystem with SettleMint's regulated digital asset lifecycle platform, we are creating a clear path for institutions to build scalable credit and liquidity markets on XDC.” — Adam Popat, SettleMint CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAE-based XVC Tech ("XVC"), headquartered in Dubai, venture capital arm of XDC Network, and SettleMint, headquartered in Belgium with offices in the UAE, the company behind the Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform (DALP), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support XDC’s tokenization drive on its network, which has already crossed $1 billion.

By May 2026, tokenized real-world assets reached approximately $33.85 billion in distributed value and $340.10 billion in represented value, across 35 blockchain networks, according to CoinLaw. The Asia Pacific asset tokenization market generated about $398.7 million in revenue in 2025 and is projected to reach $6.19 billion by 2033, implying a 44.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2033, according to Grand View Research.

Together, XVC Tech and SettleMint aim to support regulators, financial institutions, and market infrastructure providers across Asia and the Middle East in building institutional-grade, compliant markets on the XDC Network, where validator incentives, tokenized assets, and credit markets are designed from the outset to work in concert. XDC’s tokenization drive on its network, which has already crossed $1 billion.

SettleMint will be a strategic master node operator growing real-world asset tokenization on XDC. This will include tokenized RWAs and regulated digital asset products built on SettleMint’s DALP. It will also support the onboarding of institutional participants, stablecoin liquidity, and XDC-based credit markets.

This is in line with XDC Network’s strategy towards onboarding institutional validators while expanding its tokenization offering. SettleMint joins institutions such as Animoca Brands, BCW Group, Clearpool, Credora, Deutsche Telekom, HashKey Cloud, RedStone, Republic Crypto, SBI Holdings, stakeFi, and UOB Venture Management, which were recently on-boarded as institutional validators on XDC Network.

In May 2026, tokenized value on XDC crossed $1 billion with RWAs at 71.5% of the on-chain composition. RWAs are leading the distribution, followed by stablecoins, staking, FTP, and DeFi.

XDC Network is bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized networks. The network focuses on trade finance, cross-border settlement, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

"As more financial institutions and market operators move from pilots to production for digital assets, the foundations of the underlying networks become critically important," said Adam Popat, CEO at SettleMint. "By combining the XDC ecosystem with SettleMint's regulated digital asset lifecycle platform, we are creating a clear path for institutions to participate, deploy tokenized assets, and build scalable credit and liquidity

markets on XDC."

Validator nodes play a central role in blockchain networks by confirming transactions and helping maintain system integrity. By adding established corporate participants, XDC aims to deepen institutional involvement in financial areas where tokenized assets and digital settlement tools are drawing increasing attention.

"Institutions are moving beyond experimentation and into production. As demand grows for compliant infrastructure to support tokenized assets, payments, and digital finance, integrations like this become increasingly important. By bringing XDC Network into SettleMint's DALP, we're making it easier for regulated market participants to access blockchain infrastructure purpose-built for real-world assets, payments, and trade finance. Together, we're helping bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the next generation of digital asset markets," said Ritesh Kakkad, Co-Founder of XDC Network.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗫𝗗𝗖 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸

XDC Network is an open-source, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain built for payments, trade finance and real-world assets, offering high throughput, low fees and enterprise-grade security, while being ISO 20022–compliant to support interoperability with global financial messaging and payment systems. XDC Network underpins a growing ecosystem of regulated digital money, trade, and settlement solutions across

the globe.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗠𝗶𝗻𝘁

SettleMint, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with offices in UAE, Singapore and Japan is the company behind DALP, the Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform. DALP enables financial institutions, market infrastructure operators, and governments to build, deploy, and manage digital assets and blockchain applications at scale.

𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀

SettleMint

Lara Abdul Malak

lara@settlemint.com

XVC Tech

Rachna Baruah

rachna@xinfin.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.