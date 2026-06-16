Shield Extends the Compliance Perimeter to AI-Generated Records and Image-Based Content

As AI-assisted work and image-based communication outpace compliance coverage, Shield's Copilot connector and OCR close two monitoring gaps

AI-assisted conversations and image-based content are now part of daily workflows at every major financial institution.” — Tamar Sharir Beiser, Chief Product Officer, Shield

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shield, the global communications surveillance platform for financial services, today extended the reach of its communications surveillance platform to cover Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions and image-based content, bringing two of the fastest-growing compliance blind spots under active monitoring.Microsoft 365 Copilot is already deeply embedded in financial services workflows, with more than 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies now using it — institutions including Barclays, UBS, and Lloyds Banking Group have collectively deployed it to nearly 200,000 employees. For most of those firms, however, every employee prompt and AI response sits entirely outside compliance workflows, unarchived, unsupervised, and unavailable for search or review.Regulators have not waited for the market to catch up. FINRA Rule 4511 and the 2026 Oversight Report make clear that recordkeeping obligations apply to business communications regardless of channel or format. In the UK and across EU jurisdictions where MAR applies, the expectation is the same. The FCA has stated directly that firms with unmonitored risks and no strategic plan to address them are "a long way from meeting our expectations."According to the 1LoD 2026 Surveillance Benchmarking Report , 67 percent of banks say applying surveillance across multiple communication channels is already a major challenge, and 22 percent of firms now monitor more than 30 channels, up from 14 percent two years ago. Coverage obligations are expanding faster than most compliance teams can match. Screenshots, photos of documents, and scanned materials are now routine in business communication, and the text inside them has rarely been treated as a native part of the surveillance workflow.What Shield Is DeliveringShield's platform will now bring both gaps inside the compliance perimeter, addressing areas regulators and compliance teams increasingly cite as unresolved, and where operational risk has been building. Both capabilities are set to be natively embedded in Shield's existing platform, applying the same compliance controls firms already rely on for every other communication channel.The native connector for Microsoft 365 Copilot captures every employee prompt and AI response, flowing them directly into Shield's existing archive, search, case management, surveillance, and export workflows. Copilot interactions are processed end-to-end in under 24 hours, with rich metadata preserved for audit and investigation — fulfilling regulatory requirements for AI-assisted communications without adding new tools, portals, or process steps.OCR Text Extraction for Image Attachments brings image-based content into the same surveillance stack. Text inside screenshots, scanned documents, and photos is now extracted, indexed, and analyzed, with triggered terms highlighted inline directly below each image. This eliminates manual inspection and makes image-based content fully searchable for investigation and e-discovery. The capability is built into Shield's existing unified pipeline, validated through prototype testing with multiple customers.“Comprehensive surveillance has always meant capturing everything material to business conduct. But what counts as material is changing — AI-assisted conversations and image-based content are now part of daily workflows at every major financial institution,” said Tamar Sharir Beiser, Chief Product Officer at Shield. “Shield's role is to ensure that as communication evolves, the compliance infrastructure around it evolves too, so firms are never in a position where their governance framework is trailing their technology adoption.”Regulators have already answered whether AI-assisted conversations and image-based content need to be monitored. For financial firms, the operational challenge is bringing those channels inside the compliance perimeter without disrupting the workflows their teams already rely on. Shield's latest capabilities do both.To learn more about Shield's communications compliance platform, visit shieldfc.com or contact us to request a demo.About ShieldShield is the industry’s award-winning digital communications governance and archiving solution, purpose-built for financial institutions. Shield’s comprehensive platform combines industry-leading AI-powered innovation with deep regulatory expertise to strengthen compliance intuitively, efficiently, and securely.Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner and ranked a Top 3 Vendor in the 2025 GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communication Governance and Archiving, Shield is also recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies, including being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, reflecting its rapid global expansion and market leadership. For more information visit www.shieldfc.com

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