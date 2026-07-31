Constant AI Names Kristin Evans VP of Marketing as Agentic AI Expands from Conversation to Regulated Transactions

Constant AI Names Kristin Evans VP of Marketing

Fintech marketing leader with a track record scaling credit union tech brands takes on go-to-market storytelling for Constant AI

What drew me to Constant AI is that they've built software that makes real, compliant decisions on real accounts at scale. It shows up where it counts, as real relief for a member in a hard month.” — Kristin Evans, Vice President of Marketing, Constant AI

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Constant AI moves agentic AI past customer-facing use cases into transactions that carry real regulatory weight, the company has named Kristin Evans Vice President of Marketing. Evans joins Constant AI from Curql Collective, where she served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications, and led the investor marketing and pipeline strategy behind a $360 million fundraise from credit union investors, the largest in CU history.Before Curql, Evans built the marketing function that fueled hypergrowth for credit union technology companies, from enterprise to startups. As the fifth hire and founding head of marketing at EngageFI, she helped scale ARR from under $1 million to more than $35 million over five years, landing EngageFI on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies twice. At Origence, she led demand generation across seven products, was named Marketer of the Year in 2022, and drove a 47% SQL generation rate from ABM campaigns."We built agentic AI to do something the industry hasn’t attempted: execute the actual transaction, inside the rules a regulator would hold us to," said Catherine York Powers, CEO and Founder of Constant AI. "Kristin's job is to help the market understand that distinction, because most financial institutions haven't seen what agentic AI looks like when it's actually allowed to act.""There's a lot of noise right now about what agentic AI can do, and most of it is still theoretical," said Evans. "What drew me to Constant AI is that they’ve built software that makes real, compliant decisions on real accounts, at scale, today. And it shows up where it counts, as real relief for a member in a hard month. That's a bigger story than any one product category, and I'm absolutely thrilled to get to help tell it."The hire follows a year of significant momentum for Constant AI, including the launch of Nia™, the first agentic AI agent to complete a skip-a-pay transaction end to end without staff involvement, and the company's selection as the inaugural fintech partner in Eltropy's Agentic AI Platform, which serves more than 750 credit unions across North America. Evans will shape how Constant AI tells that story as it expands agentic AI into a broader set of regulated financial workflows.About Constant AIConstant AI powers agentic AI for regulated financial transactions, starting with credit union loan operations. Its platform executes complex eligibility rules and transacts directly to the core in real time, the same proven infrastructure behind over 1.7 million automated transactions now powering Nia. A Portland, ME-based fintech, Constant AI operates a CUSO, wholly owned by its parent organization, aligning its mission and governance directly with the credit union movement. Learn more at constant.ai

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