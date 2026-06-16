E-scrap Recycling Market Study Highlights Key Drivers, Challenges And Future Opportunities

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The Business Research Company's E-scrap Recycling Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The e-scrap recycling market is gaining significant traction as the world grapples with the challenges posed by electronic waste. With increasing consumption of electronic devices and growing awareness about environmental preservation, recycling e-waste has become a crucial component in sustainable development. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future outlook for the e-scrap recycling industry.

Projected Growth Trajectory and Market Size of the E-scrap Recycling Market

The e-scrap recycling market has experienced strong growth in recent years and is set to continue expanding. It is forecasted to increase from $10.26 billion in 2025 to $11.26 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This expansion during the historical period is mainly driven by the rising global consumption of electronics, growing concerns over hazardous waste in landfills, early advances in manual dismantling and metal recovery, the strengthening of recycling regulations, and heightened public awareness about environmental impacts.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate its growth, reaching $16.75 billion by 2030 with an even higher CAGR of 10.4%. The surge in this forecast period is fueled by increased demand for critical minerals sourced from recycled materials, greater investment in automated and AI-powered recycling technologies, expanded manufacturer take-back programs, development of circular economy initiatives, and stricter enforcement of e-waste compliance standards. Key trends influencing the market include the rising volume of discarded consumer electronics, widespread adoption of automated sorting and recovery systems, growing public education on safe disposal methods, expansion of recycling schemes for large household appliances, and improved recovery of valuable metals from electronic waste streams.

Understanding E-scrap Recycling and Its Role

E-scrap recycling involves processing and repurposing electronic waste to reclaim materials that can be reused in manufacturing new electronic products. This process helps in reducing environmental harm by diverting toxic waste from landfills and recovering valuable components within electronics.

View the full e-scrap recycling market report:

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Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Global E-scrap Recycling Industry

One of the main drivers of the e-scrap recycling market is the surging use of electronic devices worldwide. Electronic products, defined as manufactured items containing electronic circuits or components, have become integral in everyday life due to rapid technological advancements. This widespread adoption generates vast amounts of electronic waste that can be recycled to minimize carbon footprints and improve environmental conditions. Common e-waste includes items such as computer monitors, motherboards, mobile phones and chargers, CDs, headphones, televisions, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

Rising Connectivity and Its Impact on E-scrap Recycling Demand

For example, in May 2025, Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunications firm, projected that 5G mobile subscriptions will grow dramatically from 1.62 billion in 2023 to 6.29 billion by 2030. This significant increase in connected devices is expected to contribute further to electronic waste generation, thereby boosting the demand for e-scrap recycling services.

Leading Region Holding the Largest Share in the E-scrap Recycling Market

Europe emerged as the largest regional player in the e-scrap recycling market as of 2025. The comprehensive market report also analyzes other key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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