Blood Purification Equipment Market Trends Support A 8.8% CAGR Outlook Through The Forecast Period

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The Business Research Company's Blood Purification Equipment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The blood purification equipment market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by advances in healthcare and the rising prevalence of critical illnesses. As technology evolves and demand for improved patient care increases, this market is set to expand further in the coming years. Here is an in-depth look at the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for blood purification equipment.

Blood Purification Equipment Market Size and Growth Forecast

The blood purification equipment market has demonstrated strong growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $21.81 billion in 2025 to $23.73 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to the rising incidence of renal failure and sepsis, expanded intensive care infrastructure, wider adoption of dialysis-based therapies, improvements in hollow-fiber membrane design, and a growing number of hospital admissions for critical illnesses.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $33.23 billion by 2030 at the same CAGR of 8.8%. The forecast period’s expansion can be attributed to factors such as increased demand for home-based blood purification solutions, heightened focus on early toxin removal treatments, growing use of portable devices, escalating investments in advanced filtration technologies, and rising adoption in emerging healthcare markets. Key trends shaping the future include greater uptake of continuous blood purification systems, increased use of compact and portable devices, ongoing integration of sophisticated membrane technology, wider applications in critical care settings, and an emphasis on patient-specific treatment protocols.

Understanding Blood Purification Equipment and Its Function

Blood purification equipment primarily refers to hollow-fiber membrane devices used in critical care nephrology. These devices cleanse the blood by facilitating solute exchange through diffusion, convection, and ultrafiltration processes. Their main function is to filter out toxins and remove damaged red blood cells, supporting patients with severe kidney-related conditions or other critical illnesses.

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Increasing Kidney Transplants Fueling Market Demand

One of the major forces driving the blood purification equipment market is the rise in kidney transplant procedures. Kidney transplantation is a surgical intervention where a healthy kidney from a donor is implanted into a patient suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or other serious kidney disorders. Blood purification equipment plays a vital role in managing these patients by helping to eliminate excess medications, maintain electrolyte balance, and regulate fluid levels post-transplant. For example, in January 2025, the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, a US-based nonprofit organization, reported a slight increase in kidney transplants, reaching 27,759 in 2024—a 1.6% rise compared to 2023. Meanwhile, heart transplant numbers remained relatively stable with 4,572 procedures in 2024 versus 4,545 in 2023. This growing number of kidney transplants is significantly boosting demand for blood purification equipment.

Regional Insights Highlight Asia-Pacific’s Market Leadership

In terms of geographical distribution, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for blood purification equipment in 2025. The market report also covers other important regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market developments and regional trends.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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