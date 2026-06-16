ClientPress Launches Self-Hosted Client Portal for WordPress

ClientPress - The Client Portal for WordPress ClientPress - The Client Portal for WordPress Logo

A New WordPress Plugin Brings White-Label Client Communication to Freelancers, Agencies, and Consultants

ClientPress solves a real problem for businesses. Too many professionals are stuck with SaaS tools and generic communication platforms. ClientPress gives them a branded alternative they can own.” — Chance Bodini

TEMCULA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce the launch of ClientPress , a self-hosted WordPress client portal plugin that enables creative professionals to deliver branded client communication directly on their own domain.ClientPress is a block-native WordPress plugin designed specifically for freelancers, agencies, and consultants who want to provide clients with a professional, branded portal for project updates, file sharing, and communication—without relying on third-party platforms or monthly SaaS fees.Unlike traditional client management tools, ClientPress places full ownership and control in the hands of service providers. By hosting the portal on a custom domain, users maintain complete data control, brand consistency, and the ability to customize their client experience without vendor lock-in.ClientPress is available at $249/year, with a 14-day money-back guarantee so you can confidently test the plugin with real client data before committing. Enterprise licensing is available for custom deployments.The plugin features intuitive client portal management, customizable branding, secure file sharing, and seamless integration with WordPress. A live demo is available via WordPress Playground, allowing users to explore ClientPress functionality before purchase.Key Features:ClientPress combines essential project management capabilities with client-facing design. Each client receives a private portal with a personalized URL on your domain, complete with customizable branding, accent colors, and logos. Manage client portals with task lists featuring progress tracking, secure file storage with optional approval workflows, one-on-one messaging threads, and a message board for team-wide discussions.Client portal templates bundle settings, task structures, and welcome messages for quick client onboarding. A deliverables system lets clients approve or request revisions on finalized work, while revision management automatically enforces agreed-upon revision limits. Client invitations use secure one-time links with customizable expiration windows, and email notifications keep all parties informed without requiring third-party services. Reusable client documentation and curated tool links round out the feature set, giving you complete control over the entire client experience on your own infrastructure.About ClientPressClientPress is a self-hosted WordPress plugin designed for service-based professionals who want a client portal they can own and control. Built with WordPress best practices and modern development patterns, ClientPress gives freelancers, agencies, and consultants the tools to deliver professional, branded client experiences without expensive SaaS fees or third-party dependencies.

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