Dental Podcast Directory Announces 2025 Award Winners: Three Podcasts Honored for Excellence in Dental Media

Dental Practice Heroes, Just a Couple of Dentists, and Dental Download Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Dental Media

Great dental podcasting doesn't just entertain — it elevates the entire profession. This year's winners do exactly that, and the dental community is better for it.” — Dr. Chance Bodini

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dental Podcast Directory , the dental profession's premier resource for discovering and evaluating the best dental podcasts , is proud to announce the recipients of three distinguished honors recognizing excellence in dental podcast content.Dental Practice Heroes Podcast Earns "Peer Choice" Award:The Dental Practice Heroes Podcast, hosted by Dr. Paul Etchison, has been named the recipient of the Peer Choice Award — the most coveted recognition in dental podcasting, determined entirely by votes from dental professionals across the country. This award reflects the genuine enthusiasm and trust that dentists and their teams have placed in Dr. Etchison's content over the years.Dental Practice Heroes has long been recognized as a go-to resource for practice management insight, leadership development, and the real-world challenges of running a dental practice. The Peer Choice designation affirms what countless listeners already know: Dr. Etchison delivers content that resonates deeply with the dental community. Just a Couple of Dentists " Named Best New Dental Podcast:The Best New Dental Podcast award goes to Just a Couple of Dentists, a fresh voice in the dental podcasting space that has quickly distinguished itself for its engaging format, authentic conversations, and relevance to today's dental professionals. This award recognizes the podcast's impressive debut and its potential to become a lasting fixture in the dental media landscape.The show is co-hosted by two accomplished clinician-entrepreneurs who bring a rare depth of business and clinical experience to every episode. Dr. Eric Appelsies holds degrees from Indiana University School of Dentistry and an MBA from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. A Navy veteran and father of three, Dr. Appelsies recently completed the sale of his two dental practices and is the founder of Ordo, a dental inventory and ordering platform designed to modernize practice operations. Dr. Alexandra Kantor earned her dental degree from Indiana University School of Dentistry and her undergraduate degree from McGill University. A mother of three and serial entrepreneur, she founded two startup dental practices, navigated the acquisition and sale of her own practice, and currently serves as CEO of both Ordo and Peri Health, a direct-to-consumer salivary testing company. Together, Drs. Appelsies and Kantor bring a perspective that is equal parts clinical, entrepreneurial, and refreshingly candid — making Just a Couple of Dentists a standout addition to the dental podcasting landscape.Dental Download Receives "Editor's Choice" Award:The Editor's Choice Award is presented to The Dental Download, hosted by Dr. Haley Schultz, a general dentist practicing in Michigan. The show features candid conversations with dentists, dental specialists, and industry experts, while also offering Dr. Schultz's own perspective on navigating life as a young dental professional. Selected by the editorial team at the Dental Podcast Directory, The Dental Download is recognized for its exceptional quality, relatability, and contribution to the professional development of dental audiences — particularly those earlier in their careers. This award honors a podcast that exemplifies what thoughtful, well-crafted dental podcasting can look like at its best.About the Dental Podcast Directory:Launched in 2015, the Dental Podcast Directory is the original and most comprehensive directory of podcasts for dental professionals. The Directory serves as both a discovery platform and a community hub, helping dentists, hygienists, and practice teams find quality audio content across clinical dentistry, practice management, continuing education, and more.The Directory's annual awards program celebrates the creators who elevate the standard of dental media and serve the professional development needs of the dental community.For more information, visit www.dentalpodcast.org

