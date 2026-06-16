New Contemplative Immersion Program 'The Great Pause – Cosmic Pulse' Debuts June 19 with Pilot Launch

2026 The Great Pause

LIU with SCF in Collaboration with Yi Wei Lai Center, Beijing, China will jointly initiate a Pilot Launch of The Great Pause on June 19, 2026

We are building something different—a compassionate economy for a new humanity. Those who have, give. Those who need, receive. Everyone transforms. This is the Great Pause. This is the future.” — DeRu (Shawn X. Liu)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIU (Life Intelligence University) with SCF (Shaolin Chan Foundation) in Collaboration with Yi Wei Lai Center, Beijing, China will jointly initiate a Pilot Launch of The Great Pause on June 19, 2026.

This pilot launch marks the beginning of a 99-day preparation period for the global grand launch, tentatively scheduled for September 26, 2026.

The Great Pause is not a healing protocol. It is a quantum circuit breaker that cuts the power to the Old Operating System.

Core methodologies include: 999 Cosmic Medibreath, Tai Kong Chan, Tai Gong Chan, the Diamond Wisdom Sword, Wu Wei, LinGan (Super Sense Antenna), and GKF Reprogramming.

The main consciousness intent of The Great Pause is: The self-recognition and self-discovery of consciousness humanity — a new humanity, a new civilization 2.0 and beyond.

Participants in the pilot will receive:

• Daily guidance in the 999 Cosmic Medibreath

• Weekly in-depth modules

• Dedicated coach and peer support

• A simple tracking system to witness the shift from Old OS to New OS

Free Registration: www.theliu.net

Media Contact:

DeRu (Shawn X. Liu), Founding Chancellor, Life Intelligence University (LIU)

Email: info@shaolin-world.net

The Great Pause – Stop Thinking. Receive the New

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