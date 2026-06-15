(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Office of Planning welcomes Perris Straughter as the new Deputy Director of Planning and Data Visualization. In this role, Straughter will lead citywide and neighborhood planning as well as data and analysis work.

Straughter's career includes leadership positions in planning, land use, and development with the New York City, New York and Newark, New Jersey city governments, where he guided planning efforts to deliver new homes and development projects. As Director of Planning and Land Use for the New York City Council, he was responsible for administering the City Council’s land use powers and conducting planning across the city. He led the Council’s negotiations on projects and initiatives including City of Yes, Western Rail Yards, and five neighborhood rezonings, and oversaw land use approvals for over 140,000 units of housing. Straughter also served as the Assistant Commissioner for Planning and Predevelopment for the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. There he led the planning, predevelopment, and resiliency work for affordable housing development on publicly owned land in all five boroughs.

As Supervising Planner in the City of Newark, he coordinated planning and zoning approvals processes for the city and helped lead the comprehensive overhaul of Newark’s zoning code and master plan. He also led the Newark Public Art Program and commercial revitalization initiatives. Perris also served as Chairperson of Newark's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Advisory Commission.

Perris has a Master’s in Public Affairs and Urban and Regional Planning from Princeton University. He is originally from Southern California.

Learn more about the agency's work in citywide planning, neighborhood planning, and data analysis and visualization at planning.dc.gov.