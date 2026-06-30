Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Two Years of Saving Lives Through DC Fire and EMS Department’s Whole Blood Transfusion Program

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, July 1, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (FEMS) will celebrate the resounding success of the District’s Prehospital Low-Titer O-Positive Whole Blood (LTOWB) transfusion program, which has saved numerous lives since its inception in April 2024.

The Whole Blood Program enables specially trained paramedics to administer whole blood transfusions to critically injured and medically unstable patients at the scene of an emergency or while en route to a hospital. When even a few minutes can mean the difference between life and death, FEMS paramedics bring life-saving blood transfusions to the scene, allowing critical care to begin before arriving at the hospital and saving lives that may otherwise be lost.

Since the program’s launch, FEMS has administered more than 530 units of whole blood to 492 patients, with a 93% survival rate among non-traumatic cardiac arrest patients. Programs like the Whole Blood Program have helped the District nearly double the city’s cardiac survival score over the past decade from 22.8% to 44.3%, tying DC for best in the nation.

When:

Wednesday, July 1 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice

John. A. Donnelly, Sr., Chief, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department

Dr. Sean G. Morgan, Medical Director, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department

Dr. Babak Sarani, Professor of Surgery and Emergency Medicine and Chief, Center for Trauma and Critical Care, George Washington University Hospital

Where:

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Department Engine 15

2101 14th Street SE

*Closest Metro: Anacostia*

*Closest Bus Routes: C15, C23, C31, C53*

*Closest Bikeshare: 14th St & Marion Barry Ave SE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser