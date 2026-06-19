Post-Procedure Care Solutions: Experience OxygenCeuticals During O2 WEEK

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to skincare, South Korea is recognized as the global epicenter of innovation. While mainstream trends focus on fleeting aesthetic effects, the premium category dedicated to the professional sector is 'Clinical K-Beauty.' At the forefront of this movement is OxygenCeuticals , a premium cosmeceutical skincare brand used and trusted by over 800 dermatology and aesthetic clinics in South Korea alone.Unlike conventional brands, OxygenCeuticals is specifically formulated for post-procedure care (post-care). Immediately following intensive treatments such as lasers or peels, the skin barrier is easily compromised. Backed by extensive clinical data, OxygenCeuticals' formulas focus on three core pillars: calming, soothing, and protecting the skin. By delivering oxygen and leveraging patented clinical technology, these formulas deeply hydrate the sensitive skin barrier while accelerating recovery and rapidly alleviating redness.What sets OxygenCeuticals apart is its unique 'Oxyfacial System.' OxygenCeuticals seamlessly integrates skincare products, aesthetic devices, and treatment protocols to create a perfect synergistic effect.This June, the signature 'O2 Week' promotion, which fully embodies the identity of OxygenCeuticals, will begin. Running from June 20th to June 27th, this event is the perfect opportunity to directly experience OxygenCeuticals' top 10 best sellers, which are loved worldwide.During O2 Week, visit the official online shop to experience the skin barrier recovery and healthy skin transformation offered by the authentic ‘Clinical K-Beauty’ brand, OxygenCeuticals.OxygenCeuticalsUSA Branch (OxygenCeuticals North America)1007 N Orange Street, 4th Floor, Unit 500, Wilmington DE 19801

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