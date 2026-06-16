NDDOT seeks comments on 2026 STIP Amendment

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2026-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to add a potential subsequent development phase of the U.S. Highway 52 four-laning project between Minot and Voltaire.

This is required to obtain a final environmental decision from the Federal Highway Administration. The next development phase will be for the final design and is estimated to cost $4 million. That phase is currently unfunded and may fall outside the timeline of the STIP.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Construction & Planning” on the top of the page, then clicking on “Transportation Plans & Programs”, then clicking on the “STIP 2026-29” link.

Comments should be sent no later than June 30, 2026, to Michael Wilz at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email mwilz@nd.gov with “U.S. Highway 52” in the subject line.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.