NDDOT to hosts public hearings for Highway 52 four lane project

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is hosting public hearings Monday July 27 and Tuesday July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Central Time to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Voltaire.

The hearings will be held at the Sleep Inn and Suites, Theater Room, 2400 10th Street Southwest in Minot on July 27, and Velva City Hall, 101 1st Street West in Velva on July 28. The same materials will be presented at each hearing. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

The project is studying the expansion of U.S. 52 from a two-lane highway to a four-lane highway from Minot, approximately 2.3 miles west of Junction 79th Avenue Southeast, to Voltaire.

Representatives from the NDDOT and Ulteig will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/us-highway-52.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by August 12, 2026, with “Public Hearing - PCN 24012” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Mike Huffington at 3350 38th Ave. S., Fargo, ND 58104, or mike.huffington@ulteig.com.

The Environmental Assessment (EA) is available for public inspection at the NDDOT Minot District Office, 1305 Highway 2 Bypass East, Minot, ND 58701, and at the information desk of the NDDOT Central Office, 608 East Boulevard Avenue in Bismarck. An electronic copy of the EA is also available online at www.dot.nd.gov/us-highway-52.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.