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Road Patching Project

The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division is announcing that a road patching & maintenance project will be taking place in the Stonewood Estates development, west of Highway 183 on Tuesday, June 16th.  The project is expected to be completed on the same day.

Please direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge division at (785)-628-9455.  Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.

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Road Patching Project

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