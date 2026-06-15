Selfless Service Beyond the Uniform: Spotlight on Volunteering

FORT RUCKER, Ala.— The Fort Rucker community recently gathered to recognize the outstanding contributions of individuals who dedicate their off-duty time to serving others during the installation's Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony. Among those honored were three dedicated Lyster Army Health Clinic staff members who received Certificates of Appreciation for their unwavering commitment to local volunteer initiatives.

For many, the drive to give back is a lifelong calling that begins long before putting on a uniform or beginning a civilian career. Staff Sgt. Courtney Forbeck, a 68W combat medic and one of the honorees, traced her dedication to community service back to her childhood. "The first time I ever volunteered was when I was 8 years old. I was in Girl Scouts, and our troop would volunteer to clean up local parks," Forbeck shared. "I found my passion for volunteering at a young age, and I love the joy it brings me to see the impact you can have on the world with just an hour a day or even a week."

That same intrinsic motivation resonates throughout departments across Lyster Army Health Clinic. Tori McIntyre, a Registered Nurse at the Primary Care Clinic, explained that for her, giving back is deeply personal and extends seamlessly from her daily duties to her off-duty hours. "Helping others is truly my love language," McIntyre said. "Whether I'm supporting my peers, caring for patients, or serving retirees and service members, I find the greatest reward in knowing I've made someone's day a little easier. Volunteering is my way of showing people they are valued."

While the desire to help is common, knowing exactly where to begin can sometimes be a hurdle for those looking to get involved. Staff Sgt. John Maxon, a 68Y eye specialist who serves as the Organizational Point of Contact (OPOC) for volunteering at Lyster Army Health Clinic, offered straightforward advice for service members and civilians eager to make a difference: action comes first. "Starting couldn't be easier. Just go out and volunteer. Go pick up your local park, give to a food bank, or visit the CSM Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home," Maxon advised. "We just want to see people go out and help their community. We can do the paperwork side of it after."

Maxon emphasized that the administrative process of tracking volunteer hours is simple and easily accessible. Volunteers can register and track their contributions through the Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS) directly from their mobile devices at[https://account.armyfamilywebportal.com/register](https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Faccount.armyfamilywebportal.com%2Fregister "https://account.armyfamilywebportal.com/register").

"Every unit has an organizational point of contact for volunteering who can walk you through the process. I am Lyster's and can gladly answer general questions for anyone,” Maxon added.

Through the simple act of volunteering, the Lyster Army Health Clinic workforce continues to build a stronger, more resilient community. For so many of the dedicated professionals at Lyster, giving their time and energy to the community is not an extra duty, but rather a natural extension of their daily commitment to serving in the healthcare field.

For those wanting to learn more about volunteer opportunities at Fort Rucker, Soldiers and DoD civilians can ask their respective units for guidance. Family members and retirees can talk to the Fort Rucker Army Community Service in Building 5700, Room 280, or call 334-255-9059