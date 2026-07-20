Munson leaders strengthen coordination with local emergency department, TRICARE Partner

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Leaders from Munson Army Health Center visited Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth July 15 to strengthen coordination with a key TRICARE network partner and learn more about the hospital’s capabilities.

The visit included a tour of Saint John’s emergency department, the closest emergency department to Fort Leavenworth. Munson does not operate an emergency department, making coordination with nearby hospitals an important part of supporting beneficiaries who require emergency, inpatient or specialty services beyond those available at the military treatment facility.

“Saint John Hospital, like all of our TRICARE network partners, plays an important role in the continuum of care for our beneficiaries,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson director. “Maintaining open communication with our network partners helps us better understand their capabilities, address potential barriers and support a more coordinated experience for our patients.”

During the tour, Lt. Col. Baron Moehlenbrock, Munson’s new chief medical officer, received an overview of the emergency department’s capabilities and discussed the services available to military beneficiaries and their families.

“Seeing the emergency department and speaking directly with its clinical leaders gave me a better understanding of the resources available close to Fort Leavenworth,” Moehlenbrock said. “That knowledge helps us provide informed guidance and coordinate care for beneficiaries whose needs extend beyond the services available at Munson.”

Munson’s Deputy Commander for Administration Lt. Col. L. Scott Reynoldson also met with his Saint John counterpart to discuss current processes for capturing care received at the civilian hospital in a patient’s MHS GENESIS electronic health record.

“Capturing care received in the civilian network is essential to maintaining a complete health record,” the deputy commander for administration said. “When beneficiaries move to their next duty station, that information helps their new care team understand the care they have already received and continue treatment without unnecessary gaps.”

Patients also play an important role in maintaining continuity of care. After receiving care at an off-post facility, beneficiaries should ask that relevant medical records be sent to Munson, retain copies of their discharge instructions and follow up with their Munson care team as directed. They can review available health information through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal and securely message their care team if records appear to be missing.

Patients should not assume that every document from an outside facility will appear automatically. Regular communication with area health care leaders helps Munson monitor specialty availability, service capacity and referral processes. It can also help identify potential gaps and support smoother transitions between Munson and its civilian network partners.

For service members, timely access to emergency and specialty services supports medical readiness by helping them receive necessary evaluation and treatment and return to duty as safely and efficiently as possible. For all beneficiaries, coordination between military and civilian providers contributes to a more connected patient experience.

With Walker’s change of command scheduled for Aug. 20, introducing incoming staff members to community health care partners is a priority.

“As Munson prepares for a leadership transition, we want to ensure the relationships that support patient care remain strong,” Walker said. “Connecting incoming leaders with our community partners helps preserve open lines of communication and reinforce our shared commitment to continuity of care.”

Munson leaders plan to visit additional area health care facilities in the coming months to introduce incoming staff, learn more about available services and maintain communication with the network partners that help care for more than 22,000 TRICARE beneficiaries residing on Fort Leavenworth and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article highlights Munson’s commitment to providing continuity of care either at our Health Center or in our community. It is not intended as an official endorsement of a particular hospital within the TriWest Network area.