OpenLoop Rolls Out Launchpad, Giving Brands a Turnkey Path Into Providing Virtual Care

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From wellness brands to fitness platforms, clients can build a virtual care platform in as little as 24 hours, backed by OpenLoop's end-to-end infrastructure

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLoop , the leading infrastructure telehealth platform powering more than 300 organizations nationwide, today announced the release of Launchpad, a platform built for health and wellness brands and creators that want to offer virtual care to the audiences who already trust them. Fitness platforms, wellness creators, and brick-and-mortar clinics can have their patient storefront, intake flows, and program configuration live in as little as 24 hours, built on OpenLoop's existing 50-state clinically compliant infrastructure. Full back-end operations, including provider credentialing and intake processing, are live within a few days.Historically, launching a telehealth company required years of infrastructure work if built from scratch: recruiting licensed clinicians, navigating state regulatory requirements, building a technology stack, and managing ongoing clinical compliance. Clients who partner with OpenLoop as their healthcare infrastructure provider have significantly reduced the barrier to launch, and now, Launchpad compresses that into just days. A brand inputs its audience and program goals; the platform generates a branded patient storefront, compliant intake flows, a patient portal, scheduling, and administrative dashboards – all powered by OpenLoop's credentialed clinician network, and HIPAA-, SOC-2-, and PCI-compliant systems."Brands have spent years building the audience trust that traditional healthcare providers work tirelessly to earn. The missing piece was always infrastructure. Launchpad gives any brand with a genuine desire to improve their community's health a way to act on it, and be up and running in days," said Jon Lensing, CEO and Co-Founder, OpenLoop.The launch comes as consumer healthcare spending continues to shift toward brands with existing audience trust. As digital advertising costs rise and customer acquisition becomes increasingly difficult, wellness brands, fitness platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies are sitting on a significant untapped opportunity: their audiences already come to them for guidance on health and longevity. Launchpad is designed to close the gap between brand credibility and clinical delivery.Launchpad launches with five ready-to-deploy clinical programs: medical weight loss, erectile dysfunction, hair loss, hormone therapy, and cellular longevity. More programs will be added soon.Each program is built on standardized clinical protocols developed and overseen by OpenLoop’s physician-led team and NCQA-accredited clinician network. Patient interactions are supported by a licensed provider, and every program operates within the same clinical compliance framework that powers OpenLoop’s 300-plus existing partner organizations.Launchpad is live and available now. Interested brands can learn more at openloophealth.com/launchpad ###About OpenLoopOpenLoop is the nation's leading provider of virtual care operations, powering 300+ organizations to deliver scalable care solutions. By offering end-to-end infrastructure like clinicians, technology, and clinical compliance, companies can launch a fully operational telehealth program on demand, under their brand. OpenLoop has been recognized on TIME's Top HealthTech Companies (2025).Learn more at openloophealth.com

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