Koda for Clinicians Is Now Available in Connection Hub on Epic Showroom

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AI-enhanced Advance Care Planning platform expands access for health systems nationwide

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koda Health, the AI-enhanced Advance Care Planning (ACP) platform, announced today that Koda for Clinicians is listed in Epic Connection Hub, giving health systems, hospitals, ACOs, and population health organizations a direct path to discover and deploy Koda's ACP solution within their existing clinical workflows.The announcement comes at a pivotal moment as CMS advances new quality measures tied to advance care planning. The FY2027 IPPS proposed rule adds the Advance Care Planning eCQM, while its parent measure (MUC2025-020) is under consideration for adoption across additional care settings, including home health, skilled nursing, ambulatory surgery centers, and dialysis. Combined with CMS's public reporting of the Age-Friendly Hospital measure on goals-of-care conversations, the direction is clear: advance care planning is no longer optional infrastructure, but an emerging core accountability metric for health systems.Koda for Clinicians is a SMART-on-FHIR application that embeds directly within Epic, enabling care teams to initiate ACP referrals, track patient progress in real time, and access completed legal documents, including key discrete data elements, without leaving the patient chart.Completed goals, values, preferences, and advance directives are automatically written back to the chart via HL7v2, with clear version control that distinguishes active plans from revoked ones. Beyond document access, Koda surfaces key elements of Medical Power of Attorney and Living Will information as discrete data fields and flags both the documents and the underlying fields as legally valid and signed, which gives clinicians a fast view of critical decision-making details during time sensitive situations. Patients can access Koda through single sign-on using their existing MyChart credentials."Health systems already know they need to scale advance care planning, but finding the right tools to do it is the hard part," said Dr. Tatiana Fofanova, CEO and Co-Founder of Koda Health. “With CMS raising the bar through new quality measures, the window to build this infrastructure is now. Connection Hub on Epic Showroom puts Koda in front of the organizations actively looking to solve that problem, closing the gap between the care patients receive and the care they actually want.”Koda is the only advance care planning solution with published evidence demonstrating reductions in inpatient utilization, ICU length of stay, and total cost of care. Its platform supports the full ACP journey, from guided patient education and decision-making to legally valid documentation and seamless EHR integration, and has demonstrated measurable outcomes across its health system and payer partners:-- 85% of users complete their ACP — 4x the national average-- Average cost savings of $10,000–$15,000 per patient-- Patient Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87Koda’s largest Epic integration deployment supports one of the world’s leading cancer centers, giving more than 175,000 patients and 2,000 clinicians seamless access to ACP infrastructure directly within Epic.Koda Health currently serves over 1 million patients nationwide and partners with leading health systems and payers including Healthspring, Memorial Hermann, Houston Methodist, and Guidehealth.Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.###About Koda HealthKoda Health is an AI-enhanced patient decision support platform that enables health systems and payors to efficiently scale goals-of-care conversations, aligning treatment with patient preferences to reduce unwanted utilization. To learn more about Koda, visit www.kodahealthcare.com

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