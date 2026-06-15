CELaunch™ Cuts Association CE Course Development From Months to Days With AI

CELaunch™ Course Builder for Professionals.

CELaunch™ turns associations' existing content into ready-to-deliver CE courses, unlocking non-dues revenue. A free flagship course is available today.

Associations once spent months building a single CE course. Now they can do it in days, complete with a matching certificate, turning existing content into new non-dues revenue.” — Jon Rognerud

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CELaunch™, an AI course creation platform built for professional associations, today launched to solve the real constraint behind stalled continuing education (CE) programs: not a shortage of expertise or content, but the time it takes to build courses by hand. CELaunch™ uses AI and instructional design logic to turn an association's existing materials into SCORM-ready CE courses in days rather than months, opening a new stream of non-dues revenue.

Most associations already have what a CE course needs: conference recordings, workshop materials, and expert presentations from people they already work with. What they lack is development capacity. Building each module, lesson, and learning objective by hand is slow and costly, so valuable content sits unused. CELaunch™ estimates a typical association has 20 to 40 such pieces idle, representing $50,000 to $150,000 in potential CE revenue. A single recorded webinar can become a sellable course in under a week, and one annual conference can yield eight to twelve courses.

Content goes in, a structured course comes out. An association uploads existing files such as PDFs, slide decks, transcripts, and recordings, and CELaunch™ generates a complete course, including narrated video lessons, learning objectives, knowledge checks, and CE-compliant formatting. Subject matter experts review and approve the output before launch, so associations get speed with full editorial control. No new staff, no new content, and no specialized IT projects are required.

Crucially, CELaunch™ works alongside the systems associations already run. Courses export as SCORM, the universal e-learning format, so they load directly into association and creator LMS platforms such as Path LMS, Oasis LMS, MapleLMS, and Thinkific. Associations can also deliver a course through a shareable link with no learner login. Either way, CELaunch™ removes the manual build step those platforms still leave to the customer.

Every course is built to support CE compliance. Certificates carry the organization's logo, signatory, CE credit hours, and provider approval number, formatted for audit, and courses are designed to reference the standards relevant to each field, including AI-related laws and regulatory guidance across multiple industries.

For larger CE programs, CELaunch™ also includes a curriculum builder that architects complete multi-course curricula. It applies established instructional design frameworks, including Bloom's taxonomy, proven pedagogical models, and relevant regulatory context, with prebuilt templates for mental health professionals and expanding coverage for legal, real estate, and financial fields.

To demonstrate the output, CELaunch™ published a free public course for AI productivity, The Claude Prompt Framework: Five Structured Prompts for Professional Productivity, built on the same platform and available at no cost at https://www.celaunch.com/lp/claude-framework.

Association leaders can also see the platform build a course from real content in a free live webinar demonstration on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, and book a 30-minute strategy session to receive a revenue projection for their organization.

Claude AI Productivity Prompts To Save 18 Hours Weekly

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.